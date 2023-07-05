Crew 2, Inter Miami 2, tie
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Josef Martínez scored his sixth goal of the season in the 90th minute to reach 104 for his career and Inter Miami tied the Columbus Crew 2-2 on Tuesday night.
Miami (5-13-2) was coming off its first draw of the season to end a seven-match losing streak. Miami had gone 28 straight regular-season matches without a draw.
Martínez, who also scored in Miami’s 1-1 draw with Austin on Saturday, is tied with Dwayne De Rosario for the ninth-most goals in MLS history.
Miami tied it at 1-all in the 57th when Leonardo Campana headed in a corner for his fourth goal of the season. Three of his four goals have come against Columbus.
Columbus (10-6-5) has two draws and five wins in its last seven matches. The Crew have won just two of their last 17 regular-season away matches.
Darlington Nagbe opened the scoring for Columbus in the 23rd by volleying home a loose ball outside of the 18-yard box. Christian Ramírez gave Columbus a 2-1 lead in the 69th with a sliding finish of Cucho Hernández’s cross.
Orlando City 4, Toronto FC 0
ORLANDO, Fla. — César Araújo and Dagur Thórhallsson each scored their first MLS goal and Orlando routed Toronto FC 4-0.
Orlando (9-5-7) is unbeaten in its last seven regular-season matches against Toronto, including winning both meetings last season. It’s the first time the Lions have gone unbeaten in seven straight against a single opponent.
Araújo opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a diving header of Rafael Santos’ cross. Rookie Duncan McGuire made it 2-0 in the 22nd by poking in a deflected cross for his seventh goal of the season.
Thórhallsson scored in the 77th by beating Toronto goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh to a through ball and sending it into an empty net. Ercan Kara added another goal in the 84th minute off a back-heel pass from Martín Ojeda.
Toronto (3-9-10) is winless in 14 straight away matches.
D.C. United 1, FC Dallas 0
FRISCO, Texas — Taxi Fountas scored his fifth goal of the season in the 73rd minute and D.C. United beat FC Dallas 1-0.
It was the first meeting between Dallas and D.C. United in exactly four years after a playing on Independence Day in 2019.
D.C. United (8-9-5), which had lost three of its last four MLS matches, won for the first time in Dallas since the 2007 season. Dallas (8-8-5) had been unbeaten in eight straight home matches against D.C. United.
Fountas’ initial shot was blocked by a Dallas defender, but the ball fell to his feet for a curled finish inside the far post.
Portland at Colorado, postponed
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A Major League Soccer match between the Colorado Rapids and the Portland Timbers was postponed Tuesday night due to inclement weather.
A new date for the match will be announced later.
The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. MDT. It was nearly midnight before the match was called off.
