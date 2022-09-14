Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Carlos Vela scored the tying goal for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Tuesday night.
Vela scored the equalizer for LAFC (19-8-4) in the 64th minute.
Brent Kallman scored in the 45th minute for United (13-12-6).
LAFC will host the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. United plays on the road on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.
Fire 3, CF Montreal 2
MONTREAL — Kei Kamara scored twice and Zachary Brault Guillard added a goal in the 44th minute to help CF Montreal beat the Chicago Fire.
Kamara opened the scoring in the 21st minute and added another in the 29th.
Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals, both on penalty kicks, for the Fire.
Both teams play on Saturday, with Montreal (17-9-5) visiting the New England Revolution while the Fire (9-14-8) host Charlotte.
Sporting Kansas City 3, D.C. United 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Khiry Shelton, Robert Voloder and Daniel Salloi each scored to lead Sporting Kansas City to a 3-0 win over D.C. United on Tuesday night.
Shelton made it a 1-0 in the 34th minute, and Voloder and Salloi each scored in the second half.
Sporting KC (9-15-7) plays at home on Saturday against Minnesota United. D.C. United (7-18-6) will host Inter Miami on Sunday.
Dynamo 3, Revolution 1
HOUSTON — Fafà Picault scored two goals in the second half and the Houston Dynamo beat the New England Revolution 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Picault gave Houston a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute on a penalty kick and also scored nine minutes later.
New England’s Djordje Petrović saved Sebastian Ferreira’s penalty kick in the 33rd minute. His four saved penalties are the most in a Major League Soccer season since Columbus’ Zack Steffen in 2017 and matched the Revolution record shared by Ian Feuer in 1998 and Jeff Causey on 2000.
Miami 2, Columbus 1
