LAFC 2, Minnesota United 0
LOS ANGELES — Ryan Hollingshead broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 82nd minute, José Cifuentes scored in the final minute of full time and Los Angeles FC regained the top spot in the Western Conference with a victory over Minnesota United.
LAFC (7-1-1) moved two points ahead of second-place Austin FC with the win. LAFC has scored multiple goals in six of its seven victories this season.
Danny Musovski notched an assist on Hollingshead’s game-winner. Diego Palacios and Francisco Ginella had assists on Cifuentes’ insurance score.
LAFC outshot Minnesota United (4-3-2) 22-6 with a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal.
Maxime Crepeau saved the only shot he faced for LAFC. Dayne St. Clair saved three of the five shots he faced for United.
NYC FC 3, Earthquakes 0
NEW YORK — New York City FC broke a scoreless tie with a three-goal outburst late in the second half and Sean Johnson had three saves in a victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.
Keaton Parks scored the first goal for NYCFC (4-3-1) in the 74th minute on a give-and-go with Talles Magno. Gabriel Pereira notched the second goal from inside the box four minutes later. Chris Gloster capped the scoring when he took an overhead pass and beat San Jose keeper JT Marcinkowski to the left side in the 88th minute.
NYCFC outshot the Earthquakes (1-5-3) 24-11 with a commanding 11-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Marcinkowski finished with eight saves.
NYCFC has scored 14 goals in its last three matches.
The Earthquakes fell to 0-4-0 all-time at Yankee Stadium.
Nashville SC 1, Philadelphia Union 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Randall Leal scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute and Nashville SC opened GEODIS Park and gained a draw with the Philadelphia Union.
The tie extended Nashville’s home unbeaten streak to 20 — the seventh longest run in league history. Nashville (3-3-3) was unbeaten in its last 19 matches at Nissan Stadium. The new park — with a seating capacity of 30,000 — is the largest soccer-only venue in this country and Canada. Nashville opened the season with eight straight matches on the road.
The Union (5-1-3), who entered play atop the Eastern Conference standings, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute on a goal by Mikael Uhre.
