LAFC 2, Nashville 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini made their Major League Soccer debuts for Los Angeles FC in a win over Nashville.
Bale, Wales’ 33-year-old captain, entered in the 71st minute. The five-time Champions League winner, preparing for Wales’ first World Cup appearance since 1958, joined LA after seven seasons with Tottenham and eight with Real Madrid.
Chiellini, a defender who turns 38 next month, started and played until the 60th minute. Chiellini spent 18 seasons with Juventus, earning nine Serie A titles, and has eight goals in 117 appearances for Italy.
Hany Mukhtar scored his 12th league goal of the season for Nashville, one behind the league-leading total of New York City’s Valentín Castellanos.
José Cifuentes broke a 1-1 tie when he scored in the 46th minute for LA (13-4-3), his career-best sixth goal this season.
Christian Arango had put the visitors ahead in the 27th minute with his sixth goal in seven games and eighth this season.
Mukhtar scored for his fifth straight match, tying the score for Nashville (8-7-6) when he converted a penalty kick that went in off a post in the 43rd minute. Referee Drew Fischer did not call a foul when Ilie Sanchez pulled down C.J. Sapong on a corner kick, but the penalty was awarded after a video review.
Nashville outshot LAFC 12-10, with three shots on goal to five for LA.
Maxime Crepeau saved two of the three shots for LA. Joe Willis saved three of five shots for Nashville.
Both teams next play Saturday. LAFC visits Sporting Kansas City and Nashville visits Cincinnati.
Orlando City 1, Atlanta 1, tie
ATLANTA — Juan Sanchez scored the equalizer for Atlanta United in a 1-1 tie with Orlando City.
Sanchez tied the score at 1-1 for United (6-8-6) in the 71st minute, assisted by Thiago Almada.
Mauricio Pereyra scored the lone goal for Orlando (8-7-6).
United outshot Orlando 14-3, with four shots on goal to one for Orlando.
Pedro Gallese made three saves for Orlando.
NYCFC 1, Red Bulls 0
HARRISON, N.J. — Valentin Castellanos scored a goal and Sean Johnson had four saves to lead New York City FC to a victory over the New York Red Bulls.
Castellanos’ game-winner came in the 69th minute to seal the win for NYCFC (11-4-5). Santiago Rodriguez had an assist on the goal.
NYCFC outshot the Red Bulls (9-6-6) 18-13, with nine shots on goal to four for the Red Bulls.
Johnson saved all four shots he faced for NYCFC. Carlos Miguel saved eight of the nine shots he faced for the Red Bulls.
Crew 2, Cincinnati 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cucho Hernández scored his fourth goal in three games since joining Columbus, and the Crew extended their Major League Soccer unbeaten streak to eight with a 2-0 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.
Hernández, a 23-year-old Colombian making his home debut, put Columbus ahead in the 16th minute off a pass from Lucas Zelarayan, who got the second goal on a penalty kick in the 86th.
Hernández scored five league goals last season for England’s Watford and joined the Crew for what Columbus said was the largest acquisition fee in its history.
Eloy Room stopped three shots for the Crew (7-5-8), who have four wins and four draws in the league since a May 21 loss to Los Angeles FC.
Real Salt Lake 3, Sporting KC 0
SANDY, Utah — Sergio Cordova scored and Zac MacMath stopped one shot to lead Real Salt Lake to a victory over Sporting Kansas City.
Cordova put RSL (9-6-6) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 50th minute. Andrew Brody had an assist on the goal.
Pablo Ruiz and Jefferson Savarino both scored once for RSL.
RSL outshot Sporting KC (5-12-5) 18-5, with 10 shots on goal to one for Sporting KC.
John Pulskamp saved seven of the 10 shots he faced for Sporting KC.
Dynamo 2, Earthquakes 1
SAN JOSE — Thorleifur Ulfarsson scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the Houston Dynamo over the San Jose Earthquakes.
Ulfarsson’s winning goal came in the 76th minute, assisted by Darwin Quintero, putting the Dynamo (7-10-4) ahead 2-1.
The Dynamo also got one goal from Sebastian Ferreira.
Jackson Yueill scored the lone goal for the Earthquakes (5-8-7).
The Earthquakes outshot the Dynamo 15-13, with eight shots on goal to six for the Dynamo.
Steve Clark saved seven of the eight shots he faced for the Dynamo. JT Marcinkowski saved four of the six shots he faced for the Earthquakes.
Timbers 1, Whitecaps 1, tie
PORTLAND, Ore. — Felipe Mora scored the equalizer for the Portland Timbers in a 1-1 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Mora’s tying goal came on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute for the Timbers (6-6-9).
Brian White was the only member of the Whitecaps (7-9-5) to score.
The Timbers outshot the Whitecaps 16-12, with seven shots on goal to six for the Whitecaps.
Aljaz Ivacic saved five of the six shots he faced for the Timbers. Isaac Boehmer had six saves for the Whitecaps.
Both teams next play Saturday. The Timbers host the San Jose Earthquakes and the Whitecaps host the Chicago Fire.
