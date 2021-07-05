Sporting KC 2, LA Galaxy 0
CARSON — Johnny Russell scored in the 81st minute and Khiry Shelton added a stoppage-time goal to help Sporting Kansas City beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Sunday night.
Russell had a hard left-footed shot saved, but it returned directly at him and he poked a high-arcing header into the left corner of the goal.
Shelton scored on a breakaway for Sporting in the fifth minute of stoppage time after the Galaxy had pushed its numbers forward in search of a tying goal.
Sporting (8-3-2) tied the Seattle Sounders for points in the Western Conference, with Seattle having played one less game.
Javier "Chicharito" Hernández was a late scratch for the Galaxy (7-4-0).
Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2
FRISCO, Texas — The Vancouver Whitecaps' Ranko Veselinovic scored an own goal in the 94th minute to give FC Dallas a 2-2 draw Sunday night.
Veselinovic and teammate Andy Rose collided as they went up in the air to clear Paxton Pomykal's diagonal cross and, Veselinovic, affected by the contact, inadvertently knocked it past Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.
After the tying goal, Crepeau made a pair of saves to help the Whitecaps (2-6-3) prevent a late winner by FC Dallas (2-4-5).
Jesús Ferreira whipped in a well-placed cross and Ricardo Pepi headed it home from close range to open the scoring for Dallas in the 22nd minute. It was Pepi's fifth goal of the season.
In the 30th minute, Dallas defender Bressan misplayed Cristian Dájome's cross and Lucas Cavallini twisted goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer with a pair of cutbacks to tie it at 1 for the Whitecaps.
Andy Rose finished Déiber Caicedo's cross to give Vancouver a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time.
Sounders 1, Rapids 1
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Alex Roldan scored his first MLS goal and the Seattle Sounders matched the league record for games without a loss to open a season at 12, tying the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night.
The Sounders (7-0-5) tied the mark held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014). They will have a chance to break the record Wednesday night at home against Houston.
Roldan pounced on defensive miscue and scored on a right-footed shot from the right side of the area in the 41st minute. The goal was confirmed by VAR Review.
The Rapids (5-3-2) tied it in the 58th minute when Michael Barrios settled Sam Vines’ cross, made a cutback into the middle of the area and finished a left-footed shot with a deflection.
Toronto FC fires head coach Chris Armas
TORONTO — Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat.
Under the first-year coach, Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in seven and languishing in last place in the 27-team league.
Toronto is mired in its second-worst start to a season. Only 2012, when the team lost its first nine games and didn’t reach the five-point mark until its 13th outing (1-10-2), was worse.
Toronto has had several problems this season, with the team often digging itself a deficit in games.
TFC allowed goals in the second and eighth minutes against D.C.
Saturday
LAFC 1, Real Salt Lake 0
SANDY, Utah — José Cifuentes scored in the 69th minute and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Saturday night for its first road victory of the season.
Cifuentes finished Eddie Segura’s cross from just behind the penalty spot into the right corner. Carlos Vela played a heel flick to Segura to get him an opening on the right side of the area.
Three minutes later, Segura made the defensive play of the match for LAFC (4-4-3), clearing off the line a sure goal by Rubio Rubín.
Real Salt Lake (3-3-4) was shut out for the second time this season.
