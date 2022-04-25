LAFC 2, Cincinnati FC 1
CINCINNATI — Danny Musovski scored the deciding goal in a win for Los Angeles FC over Cincinnati.
Musovski’s game-winner came in the 79th minute to put LAFC (6-1-1) up 2-1. Carlos Vela assisted the goal.
LAFC also got one goal from Kellyn Acosta.
Luciano Acosta scored the only goal for Cincinnati (2-5-1).
LAFC outshot Cincinnati 15-14, with six shots on goal to seven for Cincinnati.
Maxime Crepeau saved six of the seven shots he faced for LAFC. Roman Celentano saved four of the six shots he faced for Cincinnati.
LAFC next plays on Sunday against Minnesota United at home, and Cincinnati will visit Toronto on Saturday.
Inter Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Bryce Duke’s goal led Inter Miami to a win over Atlanta United.
Duke scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Leonardo Campana, putting Miami (3-4-1) on top 2-1.
Miami also got one goal from Campana.
Ronaldo Cisneros scored for United (3-3-2).
United outshot Miami 20-7, with seven shots on goal to two for Miami.
Nick Marsman made six saves for Miami.
Both teams next play Saturday. Miami visits the New England Revolution and United visits CF Montreal.
Red Bulls 3, Orlando CIty 0
ORLANDO, Fla. — Luquinhas scored and Carlos Miguel stopped one shot to lead the New York Red Bulls to a 3-0 win Sunday over Orlando City.
Luquinhas put the Red Bulls (4-2-2) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 26th minute. Omir Fernandez got an assist on the goal.
The Red Bulls also got one goal from Lewis Morgan and one more from Cristian Casseres Jr.
The Red Bulls outshot Orlando (4-3-2) 15-3, with eight shots on goal to zero for Orlando.
Carlos Miguel saved the one shot he faced for the Red Bulls. Pedro Gallese saved five of the eight shots he faced for Orlando.
Both teams next play Saturday. The Red Bulls visit the Chicago Fire and Orlando hosts Charlotte FC.
New York City FC 5, Toronto 4
NEW YORK — Gabriel Pereira’s goals were pivotal for New York City FC in a win against Toronto.
Pereira scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put NYCFC (3-3-1) ahead 5-2.
Four other players scored goals for NYCFC, including Santiago Rodriguez, who scored once, and Keaton Parks, who scored once.
Jesus Jimenez scored two goals, Michael Bradley added another one while Deandre Christopher Kerr netted one more for Toronto (3-3-2).
NYCFC outshot Toronto 19-6, with 12 shots on goal to six for Toronto.
Sean Johnson saved two of the six shots he faced for NYCFC. Alex Bono saved seven of the 12 shots he faced for Toronto.
New York City played a man down for the last few minutes after Alfredo Morales was shown his second yellow card in the 89th.
NYCFC hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, while Toronto will host Cincinnati on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.