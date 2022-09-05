Galaxy 2, Sporting KC 2, tie
CARSON — John Pulskamp saved Javier Hernández’s Panenka penalty kick in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, preserving a 2-2 draw for Sporting Kansas City against the LA Galaxy.
In a match that included three penalty kicks, two of them successful, Chicharito scored twice for the Galaxy (11-11-6) to increase his season total to 14 league goals.
He beat Pulskamp from 12 yards in the fourth minute and tied the score with a penalty kick in the 88th after Kévin Cabral was tripped trying to round the goalkeeper. On the kick, Pulskamp dived left as Hernandez kicked the ball into the opposite upper corner.
LA was awarded another penalty kick by referee Ramy Touchan after Samuel Grandsir’s header hit an arm of Kayden Pierre. Hernandez sent a soft attempt straight down the middle of the goal, and Pulskamp easily held onto the shot with both arms.
KC coach Peter Vermes set a record by participating in his 663rd Major League Soccer match as a player or a coach, one more than Jason Kreis.
Johnny Russell tied the score for KC (8-15-6) in the 67th minute with a penalty kick after a hand ball by Derrick Williams. Felipe Hernández put Sporting ahead in the 76th with a shot that deflected off Julián Araujo and into the goal.
Sporting outshot the Galaxy 15-9. Both teams had five shots on goal.
Jonathan Bond saved three shots and Pulskamp had two saves.
LAFC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
LOS ANGELES — Ryan Hollingshead scored early in the second half and Cristian Arango added a goal later in the half as LAFC defeated Real Salt Lake.
LAFC (19-7-3) moved into a tie for the Supporters’ Shield (most regular-season points) with the Philadelphia Union.
The loss leaves RSL (11-9-9) tied with Portland for sixth place in the Western Conference.
Timbers 2, Atlanta United 1
PORTLAND, Ore. — Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla each scored on penalty kicks and the Portland Timbers won their third straight match with a victory over Atlanta United.
CF Montreal 4, Toronto FC 3
TORONTO — Kamal Miller, Djorde Mihailovic, Kei Kamara and Alistair Johnston scored and Montreal overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat Toronto FC.
D.C. United 0, Colorado 0
WASHINGTON — David Ochoa made three saves for D.C. United and William Yarbrough had one save for the Colorado Rapids in a 0-0 draw.
Revolution 3, NYC FC 0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Djordje Petrovic stopped the eight shots he faced and the New England Revolution earned a win over New York City FC.
Sounders 2, Dynamo 1
SEATTLE — Fredy Montero scored the deciding goal in a win for the Seattle Sounders over the Houston Dynamo.
Earthquakes 2, Whitecaps 0
SAN JOSE — JT Marcinkowski stopped the three shots he faced and Jeremy Ebobisse scored an early go-ahead goal as the San Jose Earthquakes earned a win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
