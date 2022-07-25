Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0
CARSON — Kévin Cabral scored his first goal of the season seven minutes into the match and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made it stand up as the Los Angeles Galaxy blanked Atlanta United 2-0 on Sunday night.
Bond had three saves to notch a clean sheet for the Galaxy (9-9-3), who snapped a three-match skid.
Dejan Joveljic scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season to cap the scoring in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Atlanta United (6-9-6) outshot L.A. 12-10, but the Galaxy had a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.
Rocco Ríos Novo had four saves for Atlanta.
Red Bulls 4, Austin FC 3
AUSTIN, Texas — Serge Ngoma and Dru Yearwood scored goals early in the first half and the New York Red Bulls hung on for a victory over Austin FC.
Ngoma scored in the 14th minute with an assist from John Tolkin and Dru Yearwood found the net in the 26th to give the Red Bulls (10-6-6) a 2-0 lead.
Sebastián Driussi scored in the 45th minute to get Austin (12-5-5) within a goal at halftime.
Cameron Harper gave the Red Bulls a 3-1 lead with a goal in the 51st minute and then picked up an assist on Tom Barlow’s netter in the 65th for a 4-1 lead.
Driussi scored again in the 69th minute to make it 4-2. Ethan Finlay’s goal in the 81st minute capped the scoring.
Driussi is tied with New York City FC’s Valentín Castellanos for the league lead with 13 goals this season.
Carlos Miguel Coronel made three saves for New York. Andrew Tarbell saved four for Austin.
