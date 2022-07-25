MLS Galaxy Rapids Soccer

Associated Press

LA Galaxy forward Kévin Cabral (9), seen in this July 16 photo, scored his first goal of the season on Sunday against Atlanta United in Carson. The Galaxy won 2-0.

Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

CARSON — Kévin Cabral scored his first goal of the season seven minutes into the match and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made it stand up as the Los Angeles Galaxy blanked Atlanta United 2-0 on Sunday night.

