Atlanta United 0, Red Bulls 0
ATLANTA — Bradley Guzan had four saves and Atlanta United played the New York Red Bulls to a tie.
Guzan had his third shutout of the season for Atlanta (2-2-6). Carlos Coronel had three saves — including diving stops in the 78th and 83rd minutes — for the Red Bulls (4-5-1).
The Red Bulls have lost only one of their 11 meetings (including playoffs) with seven wins and three draws against Atlanta United. Atlanta’s 0.45 points per match against the Red Bulls is its lowest against any MLS opponent.
The Red Bulls snapped their six-game road losing streak (including playoffs), dating to the end of last season. It was New York's longest skid away from home since losing nine straight road games from April to July 2009.
NYC FC 2, D.C. United 1
HARRISON, N.J. — Keaton Parks and Thiago each scored a late goal to help New York City FC beat D.C. United 2-1 on Sunday night.
The 20-year-old Thiago, on the counter-attack, outran Donovan Pines down the right side, cut back to evade the defender and then rolled in a left-footer that deflected off the goalkeeper to give New York City (5-3-2) the lead in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
Nigel Robertha scored in the ninth minute to give D.C. United (4-6-1) a 1-0 lead and New York City trailed until Parks headed home a corner kick by Maximiliano Moralez in the 84th.
United had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.
Austin FC 0, Columbus Crew 0
AUSTIN, Texas — Brad Stuver had six saves and expansion Austin FC played the defending champion Columbus Crew to a scoreless tie.
Stuver, a 30-year-old who made just nine combined appearances over his first eight MLS season, has two straight shutouts and three in the last four, games. Stuver, who has played every minute this season for Austin, leads MLS with 54 saves and is tied for the shutouts leads.
Austin (2-5-4), which has scored a league-low six goals this season, is scoreless over its last three games and has just one goal in its last seven.
Eloy Room had five saves for Columbus (4-3-3). The Crew are scoreless, and winless, in their last two matches following a three-game win streak.
FC Dallas 2, New England Revolution 1
FRISCO, Texas — Ricardo Pepi had his first multi-goal game in MLS, Jimmy Maurer made four saves and FC Dallas beat the New England Revolution.
The 18-year-old Pepi went into the game with four career goals, including two this season.
Ryan Hollingshead played a long ball down the left side to Pepi, who adefender and then deked another as he moved across the area before ripping a rising right-footer into the net to give Dallas a 2-1 lead in the 54th minute.
New England (7-2-2), the Eastern Conference points leader with 23 had won five in a row.
Jesús Ferreira flicked a side-footer toward goal, Pepi outraced defender Jonathan Bell to the ball and slipped it inside the post to open the scoring in the 11th minute and Gustavo Bou first-timed a deflected cross into the net to make it 1-1 in the 33rd.
Dallas (2-4-4), which snapped a six-game winless streak dating to May 1, moved out of the Western Conference's cellar with 10 points, two ahead of Vancouver.
New England had 57% possession and outshot Dallas 16-8.
