FC Dallas 3, Sporting KC 2
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ryan Hollingshead scored in the 86th minute, Franco Jara had two goals and FC Dallas beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday.
FC Dallas (5-2-4) has won three straight to move within a point of second-place Sporting Kansas City (6-4-2) in the Western Conference.
Sporting KC tied it at 2 on Johnny Russell’s second goal of the half, a header in the 83rd minute. Three minutes later, Sporting KC’s Graham Zusi passed the back back to goalkeeper Tim Melia, but Melia couldn’t clear it and Hollingshead tapped in an easy goal from inside the 18-yard box.
New York City 0, New England 0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Sean Johnson had seven saves for his third shutout in the last four games and New York City played the New England Revolution to a 0-0 tie Saturday.
Johnson had a pair of diving stops in the first 20 minutes and added two saves in the closing minutes. He has five shutouts this season, and has allowed just three goals in the last eight games.
New York City (5-5-2) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last six games.
NYCFC had a chance in the 70th when Anton Tinnerholm centered a ball to Alexander Ring, who slipped a pass through three defenders to Alexandru Mitrita in the right side of the area but New York City’s Andrew Farrell raced from the far side and made a sliding block.
Inter Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
ATLANTA — Juan Agudelo and Brek Shea scored a goal in an early nine-minute span early and Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 2-1.
All three goals occurred within the first 11 minutes of play.
FC Cincinnati 1, New York 0
HARRISON, N.J. — Haris Medunjanin scored on a corner kick in the 85th minute and FC Cincinnati beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night.
FC Cincinnati (3-6-3) won for the first time since July 22 — a 2-0 victory over the Red Bulls — and snapped a five-match road losing streak. The Red Bulls (4-6-2) beat D.C. United 2-0 on Sept. 12 yet have not won consecutive matches this season.
Columbus 2, Nashville SC 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pedro Santos scored in the 50th minute to help the Columbus Crew beat Nashville SC 2-0 on Saturday night.
Eastern Conference-leading Columbus (8-1-3) is unbeaten in five matches. Nashville (3-5-3) snapped a four-match undefeated streak.
Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2
WASHINGTON — Seventeen-year-old Griffin Yow scored his first career MLS goal to help D.C. United salvage a tie with Toronto FC.
Houston 2, Minnesota United 2
Salt Lake vs. Vancouver, late
L.A. vs Colorado, late
San Jose vs. Portland, late
Friday
Seattle 3, LAFC 0
SEATTLE — Nicolás Lodeiro scored on a pair of penalty kicks moments apart in the first half,and the Seattle Sounders moved back on top of the Western Conference standings with a 3-0 victory over Los Angeles FC on Friday night.
Lodeiro converted the penalties just four minutes apart as the Sounders (6-2-3, 21 points) jumped ahead of Sporting Kansas City in the West standings. Raúl Ruidíaz provided the capper in the 82nd minute with his eighth goal of the season.
Lodeiro’s first penalty came in the 29th minute and following a video review that determined Dejan Jakovic used his arm to clear a corner kick in the penalty area. Lodeiro sent LAFC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega the wrong direction.
Moments later, LAFC’s Latif Blessing was whistled for fouling Yeimar Gómez Andrade on a free kick. Sisniega guessed correctly on Lodeiro’s second penalty, but only got one hand on the shot and couldn’t keep it out of the net.
Lodeiro is 14 for 14 on penalty kicks in MLS regular-season matches. It was the quickest a team has scored two penalties since Houston scored two in just over two minutes against Real Salt Lake in 2010.
It was Seattle’s first match since scoring a franchise record for goals in a 7-1 win over San Jose last week. While the Sounders couldn’t match the same offensive output, they did shut down the top scoring team in the league.
LAFC (4-5-3, 15 points) had just a few good scoring chances and dropped to 2-5-0 in its matches following the MLS is Back tournament in Florida. LAFC has been shut out in four of its five losses since returning from Florida. Three of LAFC’s last four losses have come by 3-0 scores. It lost by three or more goals just twice in its first 79 matches after joining the league.
LAFC’s best scoring chance came early in the first half when Bradley Wright-Phillips scored after Diego Rossi’s shot was saved by Seattle’s Stefan Frei, but Wright-Phillips was flagged for being offside.
