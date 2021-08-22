Seattle 2, Columbus 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1.
Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a right-footer past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Eloy Room in the 89th.
Sporting Kansas City 0, Minnesota 0, tie
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Tim Melia tied his season high with seven saves and short-handed Sporting Kansas City held on to tie Minnesota United.
Miami 3, Toronto FC 1
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Rodolfo Pizarro scored two goals, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez had two assists and Inter Miami beat Toronto FC.
Miami (6-9-4) extended its record home winning streak to four, winning by more than one goal at home for the first time in the franchise’s two-year history.
Robbie Robinson also scored for Miami. Nick Marsman lost his shutout on an own goal.
Atlanta 2, D.C. United 1
WASHINGTON — Marcelino Moreno had a goal and an assist, Josef Martínez scored his seventh goal of the season and Atlanta beat D.C.
Brad Guzan made six saves for Atlanta (6-6-9).
Yordy Reyna scored for D.C. United (8-10-3).
CF Montréal 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
CHESTER, Pa. — Quinn Sullivan scored in the 87th to give Philadelphia the tie with Montreal.
Philadelphia (8-5-8) is unbeaten in nine home matches. Djordje Mihailovic scored for Montreal (7-7-7) late in the first half.
New England 4, Cincinnati 1
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Adam Buksa scored twice, Tajon Buchanan and Emmanuel Boateng each added a goal and an assist and the MLS-leading New England beat FC Cincinnati.
New England (15-3-4) has won seven of its last nine games, including the last four in a row. The Revolution have 49 points after 22 games, tied for the most at this stage of a season in MLS history with 2019 Los Angeles FC.
Brenner Souza da Silva for Cincinnati (3-8-8), which is winless in a franchise-record 10 straight matches, though seven of those have been ties.
New York City FC at New York, postponed
HARRISON, N.J. — The Hudson River Derby game between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC was postponed Saturday night because of soggy field conditions.
Heavy rain from Tropic Storm Henri delayed the game more than two hours before it was called off.
The game has not been rescheduled with the All-Star game set for Wednesday.
FC Dallas 2, Houston 2, tie
HOUSTON — Matias Vera scored in the 72nd minute and Houston tied FC Dallas.
Ema Twumasi also scored for the Dynamo (3-8-10). Houston’s team-record winless streak reached 14 matches, eight of them draw.
Nkosi Burgess and Ricardo Pepi scored for Dallas (5-9-7).
Orlando City 1, Chicago 0
ORLANDO, Fla. — Mason Stajduhar made a career-high five saves for his first MLS shutout, Benji Michel scored and Orlando City beat Chicago in the rain.
Orlando City (9-4-7) is unbeaten in its last five games. Chicago (5-11-5) is winless in 19 straight road games since a 5-2 victory at Orlando City in October 2019.
The 23-year-old Stajduhar has started each of the past five games — the only five appearances of his MLS career — in the place of injured Pedro Gallese, who returned to the Orlando City bench after a three-week absence but did not see action.
Gallese, who suffered a leg injury in the closing minutes of a loss to New York City FC on July 25, is expected to return to the starting lineup Friday night against Inter Miami.
Colorado 2, Real Salt Lake 1
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Diego Rubio and Philip Mayaka converted headers five minutes apart in the second half in Colorado's victory over Real Salt Lake.
Mayaka scored the winner in the 71st minute, getting his head on a perfect cross from Braian Galvan. Five minutes earlier, Rubio stayed on the ground and then put Jack Price’s corner kick off the turf, slipping it inside the near post.
Colorado (11-4-4) moved into third place in the Western Conference and averaged a 3-0 loss in Utah on July 24 in the first leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup.
Austin FC 3, Portland 1
AUSTIN, Texas — Cecilio Domínguez converted a penalty kick in the 11th minute, Diego Fagundez added a goal and an assist and Austin FC beat the Portland Timbers 3-1 on Saturday night.
Domínguez, a 27-year-old designated player from Paraguay, opened the scoring from the spot after video review confirmed a foul in the area by Josecarlos Van Rankin. Fagundez put away an arcing ball-in by Nick Lima with a header from 6 yards out in the 14th minute and then, after defender Bill Tuiola fell into goal as he blocked a shot by Jon Gallagher, played a ball to Sebastian Driussi for a one-touch finish that made it 3-0 in the 29th. It was the first MLS goal by the 25-year-old Argentine, who signed as designated player with Austin (5-11-1) on July 29.
Dairon Asprilla scored his career-high fifth goal of the season for Portland (7-10-3) to cap the scoring in the 55th minute. The 29-year-old came into this season with 47 starts and seven goals over six MLS seasons.
Austin scored a club-record four goals in its win over the Timbers on July 1.
Portland is winless in five straight away matches against expansion teams, conceding at least three goals in all four losses. The Timbers are winless in their last three games, including a 6-2 home loss to the rival Seattle Sounders.
Vancouver 2, LAFC 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Ryan Gauld scored in the 89th minute and Vancouver Whitecaps beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Saturday night in their first game at B.C. Place in 539 days.
Brian White tied it in the 60th to help the Whitecaps (5-7-8) tie the franchise record with an eight-game unbeaten streak.
Diego Rossi scored on a penalty for LAFC (6-9-5) in first-half stoppage time.
The Whitecaps played their last home game in front of fans on Feb. 29, 2020 — a 3-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City. They played the rest of their home games at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, until Saturday.
