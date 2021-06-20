Colorado 2, Cincinnati 0
CINCINNATI — Diego Rubio and Jonathan Lewis scored and Colorado beat FC Cincinnati for its fifth victory in six games.
William Yarbrough made seven saves in his fourth shutout of the season for Colorado (5-2-1) Cincinnati (1-5-1) has lost all three of its games at new TQL Stadium.
Columbus 2, Chicago 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gyasi Zardes scored two goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday night in the final game at Crew Stadium.
Zardes opened the scoring when he put away a failed clearance of a cross from Lucas Zelarayán in the 17th minute. Derrick Etienne ran onto a long, arcing ball by Jonathan Mensah and, Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth came off his line, tapped a pass to Zardes for an empty-net finish to make it 2-0 in the 34th.
New England 3, NY City FC 2
HARRISON, N.J. — Tommy McNamara finished Tajon Buchanan’s cross in the 88th minute, capping a back-and-forth finish and giving the New England Revolution a 3-2 win over New York City FC on Saturday night.
The Revolution (6-1-2) held their lead atop the Eastern Conference standings.
Jonathan Bell gave the Revs a 2-1 lead in the 78th minute, heading home a diagonal chip pass from Carles Gil.
Orlando 3, Toronto 2
ORLANDO, Fla. — Júnior Urso scored on a give-and-go with Chris Mueller in the 84th minute to lift Orlando City to a 3-2 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.
Orlando City (4-1-3) opened the scoring 49 seconds into the match with Tesho Akindele slotting it through the goalkeeper’s legs.
Nani made it 2-0 with a header to finish Akindele’s cross in the eighth minute. Silvester van der Water’s pressure of goalkeeper Quentin Westberg near the end line created the opportunity.
Ayo Akinola pulled Toronto FC (1-5-2) within one with a header off the goalkeeper’s deflection in the 10th minute. Jonathan Osorio smashed Alejandro Pozuelo’s pass into the top of the net to tie it in the 39th minute for Toronto.
D.C. United 1, Miami 0
WASHINGTON — Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute and D.C. United beat nine-man Inter Miami 1-0.
Kamara punched it to the right side of the goal to beat goalkeeper John McCarthy, who dove the wrong way. United (4-5-0) got the chance for the opener from the spot because of a hand ball in the area by Miami’s Christian Makoun.
Minnesota 1, Dallas 1
FRISCO, Texas — Ricardo Pepi scored the tying goal in the 68th minute and FC Dallas held on for a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Saturday night.
Ryan Hollingshead led Pepi into the penalty area with a well-placed pass and Pepi finished with a left-footed shot into the left corner to make it 1-all for Dallas (1-3-4).
Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1
CARSON — Raúl Ruidíaz scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders extended the longest unbeaten start to a season in team history with a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.
Yeimar Gómez Andrade also scored as the MLS-leading Sounders overcame an early deficit and improved to 6-0-3, matching the eighth-longest unbeaten start in league history. The Galaxy set the MLS record in 1996 with a 12-0 start.
Sacha Kljestan converted a penalty in the first half for the Galaxy, who couldn't convert numerous chances to even it in the waning minutes. LA dropped to 5-3-0, with two of its losses against the Sounders.
Ruidíaz's seventh goal of the season came in Seattle's first game after the star forward was surprisingly left off Peru's roster for the Copa America tournament. He also pulled even with LA's Javier Hernández for the overall MLS scoring lead when Chicharito was shut out for his third straight game.
The Sounders improved to 7-1-5 in their last 13 meetings with the Galaxy since 2016. Seattle also beat LA twice in a season for just the second time in the rivalry's history.
The Galaxy's loss disappointed most of the 23,165 fans in their first full-capacity crowd since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Galaxy played without captain Jonathan Dos Santos, who has a calf strain. LA then lost defender Daniel Steres to an injury in the opening minutes, but still took the lead when Chicharito drew a penalty from a foul by João Paulo.
Kljestan coolly converted in the 21st minute for the veteran's second goal of the season.
But Seattle evened it on Gómez Andrade's header late in the first half, and the Sounders went ahead right after the break with more pressure and fortunate ball luck. A bouncing throw-in eventually led to a rebound goal by Ruidíaz after goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made an initial save.
French defender Séga Coulibaly made his Galaxy debut nearly two months after signing with his first MLS club, with his move from Nancy delayed by immigration paperwork.
San Jose 0, Austin 0
AUSTIN, Texas — Brad Stuver tied his career high with nine saves to help Austin FC tie with San Jose in the first game at Q2 Stadium.
The expansion team spent its first eight weeks on the road while waiting to make its debut at the sparkling new stadium.
Stuver, who also had nine saves last time out in a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on June 12, made a pair of stops in the closing minutes. He had a diving parry of a shot by Carlos Fierro in the 83rd minute and batted a strike by Cristian Espinosa outside the post in the 88th.
Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
PORTLAND, Ore. — Marvin Loria scored the go-ahead goal in first-half stoppage time and Portland beat Sporting Kansas City.
Dairon Asprilla also scored to help the Timbers (4-4-0) win for the third time in four games. Jaylin Lindsey scored for Kansas City (5-3-2).
Houston 1, LA FC 1
LOS ANGELES — Maximiliano Urruti scored his fourth goal in the last five games to pull the Houston Dynamo to a 1-1 tie with Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.
Urruti won a ball off Bryce Duke and played a through ball to Fafà Picault on the right flank. Picault slipped through a pair of defenders at the corner of the area and rolled it to Urruti for the finish from near the penalty spot in the 58th minute.
José Cifuentes tapped in a goal to give LAFC (2-3-3) a 1-0 lead in the 50th. Carlos Vela's corner kick somehow slipped untouched through the area before Cifuentes stopped it near the back post at scored on a side-footer from point-blank range.
Houston (3-3-3) is winless, with four ties, in eight all-time matches against LAFC.
