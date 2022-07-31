FC Dallas 1, LA Galaxy 0
FRISCO, Texas — Franco Jara’s goal and Maarten Paes’ four saves led Dallas to a 1-0 victory Saturday night over the LA Galaxy.
Updated: July 31, 2022 @ 6:28 am
Jara scored in the ninth minute to give Dallas (9-6-8) a 1-0 lead. Marco Farfan had an assist on the goal.
Dallas outshot the Galaxy (9-10-3) 15-10, with seven shots on goal to three for the Galaxy.
Paes saved all four shots he faced for Dallas. Jonathan Bond saved seven of the eight shots he faced for the Galaxy.
Up next for Dallas is a matchup Tuesday with the Seattle Sounders on the road, while the Galaxy visit Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.
Portland 4, Minnesota 4
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Luis Amarilla scored two goals, including the equalizer, for Minnesota United in a 4-4 tie with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.
Philadelphia 6, Houston 0
CHESTER, Pa. — Mikael Uhre scored twice and Andre Blake had his 10th shutout of the season Saturday night as Philadelphia defeated the Houston Dynamo 6-0 for the Unions fifth consecutive win.
Cincinnati 4, Miami 4
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gonzala Higuain had his first MLS hat trick and Christopher McVey scored the equalizer — his first MLS goal — in the seventh minute of stoppage time to help Inter Miami to a 4-4 tie with Cincinnati on Saturday.
Vancouver 1, Nashville 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Javain Brown scored the equalizer for the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday night.
Austin FC 2,
Sporting Kansas City 0
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Brad Stuver delivered a four-save shutout while Alexander Ring scored in Austin’s 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.
Atlanta 0, Chicago 0
Toronto FC 0, New England 0
New York City FC 0,
CF Montréal 0
Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 2
SAN JOSE — Jefferson Savarino scored the equalizer for Real Salt Lake in a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.
Columbus at Charlotte FC, suspended due to weather
