Revolution 1,
Atlanta United 0
ATLANTA — Gustavo Bou scored his seventh goal of the season and the New England Revolution beat Atlanta United 1-0.
New England (8-3-3), the Eastern Conference’s points leader with 27, snapped a three-game winless streak. The Revolution, who had conceded at least two goals in each of their last five games, had their first shutout since May 29, a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati.
Toronto FC 1, Orlando City 1
TORONTO — Jozy Altidore returned to action with a goal and Toronto FC — playing at home in front of fans for the first time since March 2020 — tied Orlando City 1-1.
Altidore’s 72nd-minute feel-good moment at BMO Field was negated five minutes later by Nani’s tying penalty kick.
Altidore came on in the 64th minute to a standing ovation. He last played May 22 due to a falling out with former coach Chris Armas.
Video review convinced referee Marcos de Oliveira to point to the spot after goalkeeper Alex Bono took out Orlando’s Benji Michel. Bono was left exposed after Brazilian fullback Auro misread a long high ball, allowing the Orlando attacker to go in alone. Bono got a hand to Nani’s penalty kick but could not stop it.
Crew 2, New York City FC 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lucas Zelarayan scored his fourth free kick goal of the season to help the Columbus Crew beat New York City FC 2-1. Zelarayan capped the scoring in the 62nd minute, moving within two of tying Sebastian Giovinco’s single-season record for free kick goals.
CF Montréal 5, Cincinnati 4
MONTREAL — Ahmed Hamdi scored the tying and winning goals in a late three-goal burst and CF Montreal beat FC Cincinnati in its return to Canada.
Mason Toye pulled Montreal (6-3-4) within a goal on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute, and Hamdi tied it in the 74th and netted the winner in the 87th.
Toye and Joaquin Torres scored for Montreal in the first half.
Brenner scored twice for Cincinnati (3-6-3) and Haris Medunjanin and Gustavo Valecilla also connected.
Nashville 5, Chicago 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hany Mukhtar scored three goals in an early six-minute span and Nashville beat the 10-man Chicago Fire 5-1 on Saturday night.
Mukhtar scored in the 10th, 13th and 16th minutes, the fastest hat trick in MLS history.
C.J. Sapong made it 4-0 for Nashville (5-1-7) in the 39th minute with a putback off the rebound of Randall Leal’s shot off the post. Brian Anunga capped the scoring in the 62nd.
The Fire (3-8-2) went down a man in the 14th minute when Johan Kappelhof was sent off for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.
Ignacio Aliseda scored for Chicago in the 47th minute.
Union 2, D.C. United 1
CHESTER, Pa. — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 83rd minute to lift Philadelphia past D.C. United.
Sergio Santos also scored for the Union (6-3-5). Yamil Asad converted a penalty kick for United (5-7-1).
The game was stopped in the 87th minute for a weather delay.
Earthquakes 1, Rapids 1
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Cole Bassett scored to help Colorado tie San Jose.
The 19-year-old Bassett ripped a left-footer from the top of the area through traffic and into the net to tie it in the 53rd minute. The Rapids (6-3-3) are unbeaten in their last three games and have just one loss in their last six.
Javier López scored for San Jose (3-7-3). The Earthquakes are winless in nine games.
Whitecaps 2, Galaxy 1
SANDY, Utah — Déiber Caicedo and Cristian Dájome scored second-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps ended an eight-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.
Dájome capped the scoring for the Whitecaps (4-7-3) in the 77th minute on a give-and-go with Brian White.
Caicedo tied it in the 48th with a low-hard volley to finish the rebound of a goalkeeper deflection.
Rayan Raveloson opened the scoring in the fifth minute for the Galaxy (8-6-0) with a header of Víctor Vázquez's cross.
Timbers 1, FC Dallas 0
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in the 84th minute and Portland beat FC Dallasbefore the first capacity crowd of the season at Providence Park.
Ebobisse’s goal was the 300th for the Timbers (5-6-1) at their downtown stadium. It came on a night when the Timbers were allowed a full crowd for the first time since last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steve Clark made three saves to help Portland snap a two-game losing streak.
LAFC 2, Real Salt Lake 1
LOS ANGELES — Carlos Vela scored in the 79th minute and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday night.
LAFC (6-4-3) has won three games in a row — for the first time since the 2019 season — and four of its last five.
Kim Moon-Hwan lofted an entry from the right wing to the far post where Vela sliced a rising side-netter past goalkeeper David Ochoa to cap the scoring. It was the first career MLS assist for the 25-year-old Moon-Hwan.
The 20-year-old Ochoa matched his career high with eight saves — including a shot from point-blank range by Diego Rossi in the 55th minute and made a diving stop of a penalty kick by Vela in the 60th minute — as LAFC racked up 29 shots.
Rossi scored on a give-and-go with José Cifuentes to make it 1-0 in the 10th minute and Aaron Herrera scored his first MLS goal in the 18th for Real Salt Lake (4-4-4).
LAFC's Jesús David Murillo was shown a yellow card in the 62nd minute, his fifth of the season, resulting in a 1-game suspension that will be served Wednesday against the Portland Timbers.
Miami at New York, postponed
HARRISON, N.J. — The game between the New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami originally scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The date and time of the rescheduled match will be announced at a later date.
