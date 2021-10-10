New York 1, Miami 0
HARRISON, N.J. — Patryk Klimala scored in the 25th minute and New York beat Inter Miami to run its unbeaten streak to six.
Andrew Gutman intercepted a pass deep and had a perfect feed to Klimala alone in the box to help the Red Bulls (10-11-7) remain in the playoff race.
Carlos Coronel made one save for his 10th shutout.
Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 1
CINCINNATI — Kacper Przybylko and 18-year-old Paxten Aaronson scored to help the Philadelphia Union beat FC Cincinnati 2-1.
Matt Freese tied his career with five saves for the Union (12-7-9).
Przybylko blasted a rising shot from the center of the area to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Aaronson headed home an entry by 20-year-old Nathan Harriel to cap the scoring in the 56th minute. Cincinnati (4-16-8) was eliminated from playoff contention. It has lost six in a row.
Seattle 3, Vancouver 0
SEATTLE — Shane O’Neill scored his first goal since 2014, Will Bruin added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Saturday night to clinch their 13th straight playoff berth.
Western Conference-leading Seattle (17-5-6) has won four games in a row.
Kelyn Rowe played a one-touch ball from the right side to the far post where O’Neill headed home a side-netter — his second career goal in MLS — to open the scoring in the fifth minute.
Nicolas Benezet took a pass from Bruin, turned and blasted a right-footer into the net in the 14th before Brian White scored in first-half stoppage time for Vancouver.
