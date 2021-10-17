Philadelphia 2, CF Montréal 2
MONTREAL — Sunusi Ibrahim had a leaping header of Mustafa Kizza’s cross in the 95th minute to keep Montreal’s playoff hopes alive in the draw with Philadelphia.
LA FC 3, San Jose 1
LOS ANGELES — Cristian Arango scored a goal in each half to reach eight on the season and LAFC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Saturday.
LAFC (10-12-7) snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. San Jose (8-12-9) has conceded at least three goals in five of its last six games.
Arango scored in the 28th on a penalty kick and capped it in the 88th on a breakaway. He added his first MLS assist on a back-heel pass to Danny Musovski in the third minute.
Columbus 4, Miami 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gyasi Zardes scored twice, Pedro Santos had a goal and two assists and Columbus beat Inter Miami.
Chicago 2 New England 2
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Álvaro Medrán and Ignacio Aliseda each scored a goal and the Chicago Fire tied the MLS-leading New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night.
Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 0
TORONTO — Luiz Araujo and Marcelino Moreno scored and Atlanta beat Toronto FC to eliminate the Reds from playoff contention.
Nashville 0, D.C. United 0
WASHINGTON — Joe Willis had five saves and Nashville played D.C. United to a 0-0 tie.
Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 0
CINCINNATI — Júnior Urso scored in the 13th minute, Pedro Gallese had three saves and Orlando City beat FC Cincinnati to snap a nine-game road winless streak.
Houston 2, Seattle 1
HOUSTON — Maximiliano Urruti scored, Darwin Quintero added a goal and an assist and Houston beat Seattle to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Sounders.
Minnesota 1, Austin FC 0
AUSTIN, Texas — Franco Fragapane scored an early goal in Minnesota United’s victory over expansion Austin.
Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 1
SANDY, Utah — Damir Kreilach had a goal and two assists in Real Salt Lake’s victory over Colorado.
Galaxy 2, Portland 1
CARSON — Sacha Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in the final minutes in the LA Galaxy's 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.
The Galaxy (12-11-6) have won two straight against the Timbers (14-11-4), who ended a four-game winning streak.
Kljestan scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time after Efrain Alvarez drew a foul in the Timbers' box. Javier Hernández scored in the 62nd for the Galaxy.
Sebastián Blanco's goal tied it for the Timbers in the 72nd minute.
