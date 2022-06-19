Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 1
SEATTLE — Christian Arango scored the equalizer for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.
Arango’s game-tying goal came in the 79th minute for Western Conference-leading LAFC (9-3-3). On the run, he pushed a header to the upper left corner of the net past the reach of Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei.
Albert Rusnak scored for the Sounders (6-6-2) in the 58th minute after intercepting a pass from LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.
The Sounders outshot LAFC 12-9, with five shots on goal to seven for LAFC.
Frei saved six of the seven shots he faced for the Sounders, including a remarkable double-save in the 63rd minute. Crepeau made four saves for LAFC.
The Sounders play at home on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City. LAFC will host the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.
Portland 1, LA Galaxy 1
CARSON — Dejan Joveljic scored the equalizer for the LA Galaxy in a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.
Joveljic’s game-tying goal came on a header in the 88th minute. Julian Araujo got an assist, his well-timed pass from the right corner reaching Joveljic as he arrived at the goal box.
Yimmi Chara scored the lone goal for the Timbers (3-6-7), finishing a break away after receiving a pass from Sebastian Blanco.
The Galaxy (7-5-3) outshot the Timbers 10-9, with five shots on goal to two for the Timbers.
Jonathan Bond saved one of the two shots he faced for the Galaxy. Aljaz Ivacic made four saves for the Timbers.
Both teams next play Saturday. The Galaxy visit the San Jose Earthquakes and the Timbers host the Colorado Rapids.
To recognize the Juneteenth holiday players from both teams wore specially designed jersey numbers. All MLS teams are wearing the “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers this weekend in a collaboration among MLS, the league’s 28 clubs and Black Players for Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society.
New York 2, Toronto FC 0
Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 1, tie
Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0
Orlando City 2, Houston 1
Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Chicago 1, D.C. United 0
Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 0
Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 0
