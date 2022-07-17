Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 0
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Diego Rubio had a first-half goal, Gyasi Zardes scored in the second and the Colorado Rapids beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday night.
Rubio found the net for a ninth time this season to stake Colorado (6-8-6) to a lead in the 20th minute. Zardes capped the scoring in the 75th minute with his third goal of the campaign.
The Galaxy (8-9-3) outshot Colorado 18-10, but the Rapids had a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.
William Yarbrough had two saves for the Rapids. Jonathan Bond saved two for the Galaxy.
CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 0
MONTREAL — Romell Quioto scored on a header in the 69th minute and Montreal beat Toronto.
Philadelphia 2, New England 1
CHESTER, Pa. — Dániel Gazdag scored on a penalty kick in the 79th minute to lift the Philadelphia Union to a victory over New England.
Chicago 1, Seattle 0
CHICAGO — Defender Rafael Czichos scored in the 23rd minute and Gaga Slonina made it stand as Chicago blanked Seattle.
Minnesota 2, D.C. United 0
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Emanuel Reynoso scored a goal in each half and Minnesota United breezed to a 2-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday.
Miami 3, Charlotte FC 2
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Emerson Rodríguez's first goal of the season came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and Inter Miami CF rallied from two goals down to beat Charlotte FC 3-2 on Saturday night after a lengthy weather delay.
Austin FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
FRISCO, Texas — Diego Fagúndez scored in the 79th minute to help Austin FC earn a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.