Crew 2, Revolution 2, tie
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gyasi Zardes scored and the Columbus Crew rallied to tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night in the first game at new Lower.com Field.
Zardes, near the top of the penalty area, took a pass from Harrison Afful, turned inside and then slipped a roller between two defenders and inside the post to cut the Crew’s deficit to 2-1 in the 39th minute. It snapped Columbus’ scoreless streak of nearly 270 minutes following back-to-back shutouts — a 1-0 loss the Philadelphia Union on June 23 and a tie with Austin FC on June 27.
An own goal by the Revolution’s Andrew Farrell capped the scoring in the 69th.
Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring in the 13th minute when he flicked home a header off a cross by DeJuan Jones. Gustavo Bou’s sliding finish of an entry by Buchanan to give New England (7-2-3) a 2-0 lead in the 30th.
Columbus (4-3-4) opened its new home — after closing Historic Crew Stadium with an 11-game home unbeaten streak — against the same opponent, the Revolution, it opened Crew Stadium.
D.C. United 7, Toronto FC 1
WASHINGTON — Kevin Paredes scored his first professional goal in the second minute, Griffin Yow and Ola Kamara each had a goal and an assist and D.C. United routed Toronto FC night to break the franchise goal record of six.
The 18-year-old Paredes put away a first-timer off a cross by Andy Najar. D.C. United (5-6-1) became the 10th team in MLS history to score seven or more goals.
Nigel Robertha, Paul Arriola and Yamil Assad also scored, and Toronto had an own goal. Ayo Akinola scored for Toronto (1-8-2).
CF Montréal 1, Inter Miami 0
HARRISON, N.J. — Mathieu Choinière scored his first career MLS goal and Montreal beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena.
Montreal (4-3-4) is unbeaten in four straight games in a single season for the first time since winning four straight in June-July 2018.
The 22-year-old Choinière, in his fourth MLS season, side-netted a one-touch shot off a feed from Djordje Mihailovic in the 41st minute..
Red Bulls 2, Orlando City 1
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fábio Roberto Gomes Netto scored in the 79th minute and the New York Red Bulls gave Orlando City its first home loss of the season, 2-1 on Saturday night.
Fábio beat the defender to Patryk Klimala’s well-placed pass into the penalty area, pulled it back to create an open look from close range and buried it into the left corner.
Fire 3, Atlanta United 0
CHICAGO — Ignacio Aliseda had his first two-goal game in MLS and Chicago beat Atlanta United.
Chicago (2-7-2) snapped a four-game winless streak. Atlanta (2-3-6) is winless in six games.
The 21-year-old Aliseda opened the scoring in the 34th minute and made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time. Przemyslaw Frankowski added a goal.
Nashville 1, Union 0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — C.J. Sapong scored in the second minute and Nashville held on to beat Philadelphia, ending the Union’s nine-game unbeaten streak.
Sapong, who scored 36 goals for the Union (5-3-4) from 2015-18, ran onto a ball by Randall Leal, then split a pair of players with a roller inside the far post.
Joe Willis had four saves for for Nashville (4-1-6) for his fifth shutout of the season and his first since May 23 .
Earthquakes 2, Minnesota United 2, tie
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Benjamin Kikanovic scored the tying goal in the 82nd minute for San Jose against Minnesota United on Saturday night.
Cade Cowell also scored for the Earthquakes (3-7-2).
Ramón Ábila and Brent Kallman scored for Minnesota (4-4-3).
FC Cincinnati 1 Dynamo 1, tie
HOUSTON — Tyler Pasher scored for Houston in the third minute and Álvaro Barreal countered for FC Cincinnati in the fifth in the draw.
Pasher one-timed Sam Junqua’s wide cross with a left-footed rocket into the upper left corner to give the Dynamo (3-3-6) the lead.
Geoff Cameron split several Dynamo defenders with a pass from Cincinnati’s half of the field to lead Barreal into an open space. Barreal slotted home the finish to tie it for FC Cincinnati (3-5-2).
LA FC 1, Real Salt Lake 0
SANDY, Utah — José Cifuentes scored in the 69th minute and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Saturday night for its first road victory of the season.
Cifuentes finished Eddie Segura's cross from just behind the penalty spot into the right corner. Carlos Vela played a heel flick to Segura to get him an opening on the right side of the area.
Three minutes later, Segura made the defensive play of the match for LAFC (4-4-3), clearing off the line a sure goal by Rubio Rubín.
Real Salt Lake (3-3-4) was shut out for the second time this season.
