Sporting Kansas City 4,
Galaxy 2
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — William Agada scored his first two goals of the season and Sporting Kansas City rolled to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.
Erik Thommy gave Sporting KC (6-14-5) an early lead with a goal in the 10th minute and Agada added goals in the 40th and the fifth minute of stoppage time to make it 3-0 at halftime. Thommy’s goal was his first.
Los Angeles FC 4,
Real Salt Lake 1
SANDY, Utah — Cristian Arango scored a goal in each half and Los Angeles FC cruised to a 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.
Arango’s first netter gave LAFC (16-4-3) a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute, but Sergio Córdova answered three minutes later for RSL (9-8-7) to tie the match.
Kellyn Acosta gave LAFC the lead for good with a goal in the 17th minute.
Arango made it 3-1 in the 60th minute with his 11th goal of the season and Gareth Bale capped the scoring in the 87th.
Maxime Crépeau had two saves for LAFC. Zac MacMath saved four shots for RSL.
