Sporting KC 2, LA FC 1
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dániel Sallói scored his seventh goal of the season in the 87th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat 10-man Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Saturday.
Sallói one-timed Felipe Hernandez's pass from a narrow angle and Sporting KC (7-3-2) held on for the remainder of the match, which included six minutes of stoppage time.
LAFC's Tristan Blackmon was sent off in the 58th minute for pulling down Sallói in the denial of an obvious scoring opportunity.
Alan Pulido tied it for Sporting three minutes later, smashing home a putback after LAFC defender Marco Farfan misplayed Sallói's cross.
Kim Moon-Hwan opened the scoring in the 24th minute for LAFC (3-4-3). He received José Cifuentes' pass on the right side of the penalty area and cut back to create the lane for his first MLS goal.
Sporting KC solidified its second-place standing in the Western Conference and improved to 5-2-1 this season when conceding the opening goal.
Cincinnati 2, Toronto 0
ORLANDO, Fla. — Allan Cruz and Luciano Acosta scored to help FC Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0.
Philadelphia 3, Chicago 3
CHICAGO — Kacper Przybylko’s shot led to an own goal by the Chicago Fire’s Boris Sekulić in the 79th minute and the Philadelphia Union held on for a 3-3 draw Saturday night.
Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth saved Przybylko’s shot, but the deflection off his hand caromed into the goal off Sekulić’s shoulder.
Sekulić tied it at 2 for the Fire (1-7-2) in the 56th minute. Mauricio Pineda made it 3-2 for Chicago in the 67th.
Houston 1, Real Salt Lake 1
SANDY, Utah — Maxi Urruti scored in the second half to help Houston tie Real Salt Lake.
Urruti tied it for the Dynamo (3-3-5) in the 52nd minute with a right-footed rocket from a step in front of the 18-yard box.
Justen Glad opened the scoring in the 11th minute for Salt Lake (3-2-4), connecting the outside of his foot to Albert Rusnák’s corner with an outstretched right leg.
Montreal 1, Nashville 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Abu Danladi scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to give Nashville the tie with Montreal.
Danladi headed home Jack Maher’s short cross from close range to help Nashville (3-1-6) earn its fifth come-from-behind result of the season.
Vancouver 2, Seattle 2
SEATTLE — Jimmy Medranda scored his first goal in three years midway through the second half, and the Seattle Sounders extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches with a 2-2 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.
The Sounders (7-0-4) moved within a game of the MLS record for the longest season-opening unbeaten streak held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014).
Playing on a steamy night in Seattle with record temperatures that reached 102 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the Whitecaps took a 2-1 lead scoring twice in six minutes early in the second half on a pair of defensive errors by Seattle.
LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 1
SAN JOSE — Javier "Chicharito" Hernández scored two goals and the LA Galaxy beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 in the Cali Clasico on Saturday night.
Hernández opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a charging run through the center of the area and a close-range volley to finish Samuel Grandsir's well-placed cross.
Chicharito gave the Galaxy (7-3-0) a 2-0 lead in the 50th minute, tapping in Kévin Cabral's cross for his MLS-leading 10th goal of the season.
The Earthquakes' Florian Jungwirth scored an own goal in the 70th minute to make it 3-0 for LA. The Galaxy's Cameron Dunbar forced the action with a low hard cross through the 6-yard box that diving San Jose goalkeeper James Marcinkowski slightly deflected, causing Jungwirth to misplay it.
Cade Cowell scored for the Earthquakes (3-7-1) in the 82nd minute. It was the 17-year-old's third goal of the season and San Jose's second goal in its last seven matches. San Jose went 0-6-1 over that stretch.
Minnesota 1, Portland 0
PORTLAND, Ore. — Adrien Hunou scored in the second minute and Minnesota United held on the rest of the way to defeat the Portland Timbers 1-0 on a steamy Saturday night.
The victory extended the Loons' undefeated streak to six straight games. It was Minnesota's first win on the road this season.
The match was pushed back for an hour because of a heat wave in the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures were still above 100 degrees when the game kicked off after 8:30 p.m. The high temperature in downtown Portland on Saturday reached a record-breaking 106 degrees.
United (4-4-2) was coming off a 2-0 victory at home over Austin, extending the team's unbeaten streak to five games. The Loons' defense allowed just two goals over that span.
The Timbers (4-5-1) were 3-1-1 in their previous five games, including a 2-2 draw with the Dynamo in Houston on Wednesday.
