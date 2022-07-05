Galaxy 4, CF Montreal 0
CARSON — Rayan Raveloson scored twice as the LA Galaxy defeated Montreal.
Both of Raveloson’s goals for the Galaxy (8-6-3) came in the second half, the first in the 60th minute and the second in the 79th.
The Galaxy also got one goal each from Dejan Joveljic and Chicharito.
The Galaxy visit Los Angeles FC on Friday, while Montreal (9-7-2) will host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.
D.C. United 5, Orlando City 3
ORLANDO, Fla. — Taxiarchis Fountas scored three goals to help D.C. United beat Orlando City.
Fountas began his hat trick for United with two goals in three minutes early in the first half, and scored his third in the 51st.
United (5-9-2) also got goals from Kimarni Smith in the 74th and Nigel Robertha in second-half stoppage time.
Alexandre Pato, Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara each scored for Orlando (7-7-4).
United next plays on Friday against the Philadelphia Union on the road, and Orlando will host Inter Miami on Saturday.
Austin FC 3, Rapids 2
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Maximiliano Urruti scored in the 59th minute and Austin beat the Colorado Rapids.
Austin (10-4-4) also got a goal each from Ethan Finlay and Sebastian Driussi.
Lalas Abubakar and Jonathan Lewis each scored for the Rapids (5-8-4).
Brad Stuver saved four shots for Austin. William Yarbrough saved two shots for the Rapids.
Both teams are in action again on Saturday. Austin visits Atlanta United and the Rapids visit Real Salt Lake.
Miami 1, FC Dallas 1
FRISCO, Texas — Leonardo Campana scored the equalizer for Inter Miami in a 1-1 draw with Dallas.
Campana’s game-tying goal came in the 89th minute for Miami (6-7-4).
Alan Velasco scored for Dallas (7-5-6) in the 27th minute.
Maarten Paes saved two shots for Dallas. Drake Callender had two saves for Miami.
Both teams next play Saturday. Dallas visits the Houston Dynamo and Miami visits Orlando City.
