New York City FC 4, Columbus 1
NEW YORK — Thiago Andrade had a goal and an assist and New York City FC beat the Columbus Crew 4-1 on Friday night.
Valentín Castellanos headed home Jesús Medina’s corner to open the scoring for NYCFC (8-5-2) in the 14th minute. It was with his second goal in two games and sixth of the season.
Thiago ran behind Alfredo Morales’ long pass and chipped it over the onrushing goalkeeper to double the lead in the 35th minute. Thiago fed Keaton Parks, who slotted it home for a 3-0 lead in the 51st minute, and Santiago Rodríguez finished Maxi Moralez’s pass in the 71st minute. It was called offside on the field but overturned by a VAR decision.
Pedro Santos scored a penalty for the Crew (6-4-6) in second-half stoppage time.
Orlando City 3, Atlanta 2
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nani scored a on late header and Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Friday night to move into second place in the Eastern Conference.
Nani got behind the back line of the defense to finish Silvester van der Water’s in-swinging cross in the 87th minute, giving Orlando (8-4-4) its first lead of the match.
Oriando City tied it at 2 in the 79th minute when van der Water headed down Benji Michel’s header pass.
Josef Martínez scored for Atlanta 48 seconds into the match with a right-footed blast from a step behind the penalty arc.
Kyle Smith tied it at 1 for Orlando in the 43rd minute, heading home Nani’s cross.
Galaxy 4, Portland 1
CARSON — Rayan Raveloson opened the scoring with a bicycle kick in the 27th minute and the LA Galaxy beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Friday night.
Jeremy Ebobisse tied it for the Timbers (6-8-1) two minutes later, but the Galaxy (9-6-1) retook the lead for good in the 34th minute on Víctor Vázquez's header from behind the 6-yard box.
Steve Clark conceded a penalty to Kévin Cabral, and Sacha Kljestan converted from the spot in the 53rd minute to make it 3-1.
Samuel Grandsir capped the scoring for Los Angeles in the 56th minute.
