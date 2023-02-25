MLS Preview Soccer

Associated Press

Los Angeles FC celebrates after a win over Austin FC in the MLS playoff Western Conference Finals, Oct. 30, in Los Angeles. LAFC went on to win the MLS Cup. The new MLS season opens this weekend.

The push toward the World Cup in 2026 begins now for Major League Soccer.

The league, entering its 28th season this year, has a new team in St. Louis City SC and a new media deal with Apple TV. This season will also feature an expanded Leagues Cup, which will involve all of the MLS and Liga MX teams for the first time.

