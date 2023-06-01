Padres Bally Sports Baseball

Associated Press

A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium on March 4 in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday.

 Lynne Sladky

Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payment to the regional sports network’s parent company and let the grace period expire.

Diamond Sports, which owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner, said in a statement that it decided “not to provide additional funding to the San Diego RSN that would enable it to make the rights payment to the San Diego Padres during the grace period and will no longer be broadcasting Padres games after Tuesday.”

