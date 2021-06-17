Cardinals 1, Marlins 0
ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina grounded an RBI single down the third base line in the ninth inning and St. Louis edged Miami to sweep the season series.
Molina’s eighth career regular season walk-off hit came with one out and sent Miami to its fourth straight loss.
White Sox 8, Rays 7 (10)
CHICAGO — Yasmani Grandal hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning and Chicago took two of three from Tampa Bay in a matchup of division leaders.
Jóse Abreu hit his 12th homer of the season for the White Sox, who’ve won 10 of 13.
Yandy Díaz and Mike Zunino homered for the Rays.
Reds 2, Brewers 1
MILWAUKEE — Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday to finish a three-game sweep.
Cincinnati has won six straight and 11 of 13. The Brewers dropped three straight for the first time in nearly a month and were swept for the third time this season. Milwaukee totaled nine hits and four runs in the series against the Reds.
Tigers 6, Royals 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Willi Castro homered during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and Detroit beat Kansas City for a three-game sweep.
The Royals have lost six in a row and 11 of 12. Kansas City starter Brady Singer was removed after just three innings with tightness in his pitching shoulder.
Rockies 8, Padres 7
DENVER — Pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and Colorado shook off a monster homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. to beat stumbling San Diego.
Tatis hit a 477-foot homer, the longest of his career and his NL-leading 21st. He also doubled, but the Padres lost for the 13th time in 17 games.
Nationals 3, Pirates 1
WASHINGTON — Paolo Espino got his first major league win at age 34, Josh Bell hit a two-run homer against his former team and Washington beat Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep.
Espino (1-2) allowed three hits in five scoreless innings. He struck out two, walked none and threw 39 of his 53 pitches for strikes.
Mets 6, Cubs 3
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom was pulled from a second straight start with an arm injury, this time leaving after three perfect innings with right shoulder soreness, but the New York Mets bullpen stepped up to finish a three-hitter in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs.
One start after being pulled from a gem against San Diego with flexor tendinitis in his right arm, deGrom went directly down the clubhouse tunnel after finishing the third against the Cubs. New York announced that he had an issue with his shoulder moments later.
N.Y. Yankees 3, Blue Jays 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gerrit Cole pitched eight effective innings, pinch-hitter Gary Sánchez connected for a two-run homer and Aroldis Chapman dodged trouble in the ninth as New York Yankees held off Toronto.
Sánchez’s 10th homer of the season in the seventh gave the Yankees back-to-back wins behind key pinch hits, following Clint Frazier’s go-ahead double in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 6-5 victory.
Chapman allowed hits to the first two batters in the ninth, putting runners at second and third, but escaped for his 14th save. Cole (8-3) held the Blue Jays to four hits.
Indians 8, Orioles 7
CLEVELAND — Aaron Civale became the first pitcher with 10 wins this season and José Ramírez homered and drove in three runs as Cleveland extended Baltimore’s road losing streak to 18 games.
César Hernández had a two-run triple and Ramírez had two hits and scored twice for the Indians, who moved a season-best nine games over .500. Cleveland seized control 6-3 in the third inning by scoring five runs off Keegan Akin (0-2).
The Orioles matched the eighth-longest road losing streak in major league history and are approaching the record of 22, shared by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets.
Red Sox 10, Braves 8
ATLANTA — Christian Arroyo slugged a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning to give Boston the lead and the surging Red Sox beat Atlanta to move within one game of first place.
Boston recovered after blowing a 6-3 lead. Freddie Freeman hit a go-ahead homer for Atlanta in the sixth after Dansby Swanson’s three-run shot tied the game in the fifth.
The Red Sox are one game behind AL East-leading Tampa Bay.
Adam Ottavino gave up a run-scoring double to Ronald Acuña Jr. in the ninth. Acuña was thrown out at third and Ottavino struck out Freeman for his fourth save.
Astros 8, Rangers 4
HOUSTON — Jose Altuve homered twice and made major league history by hitting a leadoff homer one game after belting a walk-off grand slam, leading Houston past Texas.
Altuve connected again with a shot to the train tracks atop left field with two outs in the eighth inning to extend the lead to 8-4 and give him his fifth career multi-homer game. Astros rookie Chas McCormick also hit two home runs on a night when Houston went deep a season-high six times.
Altuve’s leadoff drive was one of a career-worst four homers allowed by Jordan Lyles (2-5) that put the Astros up 5-1 early. McCormick, Martín Maldonado and Myles Straw also connected off Lyles, who began his career in Houston.
Giants 13, Diamondbacks 7
SAN FRANCISCO — Arizona dropped its 22nd straight road game, matching the 1963 Mets and ’43 Philadelphia Athletics for the major league record with a loss to San Francisco.
Buster Posey hit a three-run homer in a first inning that lasted 43 minutes, while Steven Duggar and LaMonte Wade Jr. connected in the fourth as San Francisco sent its NL West rival to a 13th consecutive loss overall. Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores added a two-run drive in the fifth and Brandon Belt hit his ninth homer that inning.
Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani (7-2) won his third straight start. The right-hander allowed two runs on five hits, struck out five and walked one over five innings.
Phillies 2, Dodgers 0
LOS ANGELES — Zack Wheeler outpitched Clayton Kershaw, and Rhys Hoskins homered early to end an 0-for-33 slump as Philadelphia beat Los Angeles to avoid a three-game sweep.
Hoskins connected in the first inning, J.T. Realmuto added an RBI double in the third .
Los Angeles was shut out for the first time since Sept. 14, 2019.
Wheeler (5-3) gave up five hits with four walks and six strikeouts in six innings. Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 10th save.
Kershaw (8-5) allowed two runs and eight hits in six innings, with one walk and nine strikeouts.
Twins 7, Mariners 2
SEATTLE — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer against his former team, rookie starter Bailey Ober struck out six and Minnesota beat Seattle.
Cruz’s second-deck shot to left field in the fifth inning made it 6-0 and helped snap the Twins’ three-game losing streak. Ryan Jeffers followed with a solo homer two batters later.
Jorge Polanco led off the game with a double against Mariners starter Justus Sheffield (5-6) and had three hits and three runs by the fifth inning, all against the left-hander.
Reliever Caleb Thielbar (1-0) won on the day he returned to the bullpen from the 10-day injured list. Twins pitchers struck out the Mariners 11 times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.