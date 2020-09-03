Rockies 9, Giants 6
DENVER — Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard homered and newcomer Kevin Pillar delivered a key triple as the Colorado Rockies bounced back from a battering, rallying to beat the San Francisco Giants 9-6.
A day after getting 27 hits in a 23-5 rout at Coors Field, and Alex Dickerson leading the way with three home runs and two doubles, the Giants again started fast. Mike Yastrzemski homered to help San Francisco score four times on six hits in the first inning.
Mets 9, Orioles 4
BALTIMORE — Michael Conforto went 4 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs, Pete Alonso hit a lengthy solo shot and the New York Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-4 to snap a five-game losing streak.
Conforto matched his career high in hits with a two-run homer in the first inning, RBI doubles in the fifth and seventh, and a run-scoring single in the eighth. His first double made it 3-2, and New York padded the advantage as part of a 14-hit attack.
Reds 4, Cardinals 3
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in Shogo Akiyama with the winning run as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3.
Facing Giovanny Gallegos (1-1), Akiyama and Curt Casali walked with one out and Votto delivered a sharp line drive to right to send Akiyama sliding across the plate and extend his hitting streak to six games.
Blue Jays 2, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Lourdes Gurriel homered and Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six solid innings to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins.
After Miami’s Sixto Sanchez got through the first four innings on 43 pitches, Gurriel snapped the rookie right-hander’s 11-inning scoreless string with a two-run shot for a 2-0 lead in the fifth. Gurriel drove Sanchez’s 0-1 slider over the left-center wall for his fifth homer.
Phillies 3, Nationals 0
PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler tossed three-hit ball over 6 2/3 innings to outpitch Max Scherzer, Jay Bruce hit a solo homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 3-0.
Neil Walker was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Phillies, who’ve won eight of nine and three in a row.
Indians 5, Royals 0
Astros 2, Rangers 1
Braves 7, Red Sox 5
Cubs at Pittsburgh, late
Tampa Bay at Yankees, late
Detroit at Milwaukee, late
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, late
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late
San Diego at L.A. Angels, late
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
