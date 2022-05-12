Reds 14, Brewers 11
CINCINNATI — Christian Yelich hit for a record-tying third cycle — all of them against Cincinnati — but the Milwaukee Brewers’ rally fell short in the ninth inning of a 14-11 loss to the Reds on Wednesday.
Tyler Stephenson drove in four runs with a pair of doubles and Colin Moran hit a three-run homer for Cincinnati. Alexis Díaz (1-0) got four outs for the win.
The Reds, with the worst record in the majors, won their second straight series by topping the NL Central leaders.
Yelich became the sixth player in major league history to hit at least one home run, triple, double and single in the same game three times. He joined Trea Turner, Adrián Beltré, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly in accomplishing the feat.
Yankees 5, Blue Jays 3
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres homered and drove in five runs, and the Yankees beat the Blue Jays for their 15th win in 17 games.
DJ LeMahieu had two hits and scored twice for New York. Jameson Taillon (3-1) allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings, and Aroldis Chapman worked the ninth for eighth save.
New York won its seventh straight series and improved to a major league-best 22-8, its best 30-game start since 2003. The Yankees are 13-0 when scoring five runs or more.
Marlins 11, Diamondbacks 3
PHOENIX — Jacob Stallings hit a go-ahead single during Miami’s eight-run ninth inning, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with a three-run homer.
Miami controlled most of the game until the eighth, when pinch hitter Jordan Luplow connected for a tying two-run homer against Marlins reliever Steven Okert.
Phillies 4, Mariners 2
SEATTLE — Rhys Hoskins homered for the third straight game and provided all of Philadelphia’s offense with his second career grand slam.
The Phillies took two of three from the Mariners. Hoskins hit solo homers in each of the first two games and provided the big blow with his first grand slam since March 28, 2019, against Atlanta.
Hoskins lined a 2-1 pitch from Logan Gilbert (4-1) just inside the foul pole down the left-field line with one out in the fourth inning.
Giants 7, Rockies 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Crawford homered, and the Giants earned their 10th straight win over the Rockies.
Crawford drove in three runs and scored twice as San Francisco extended its overall winning streak to five. Alex Cobb (2-1) pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball in his first victory since April 12.
Cubs 7, Padres 5
SAN DIEGO — Alfonso Rivas hit a tiebreaking two-run single against his hometown team in the eighth inning, leading the Cubs to the victory.
Rivas, who grew up in Tijuana and Chula Vista, came up with the bases loaded and singled to center off Luis Garcia (0-2).
One-time Padres pitcher Rowan Wick got a six-out save, striking out Manny Machado to end the eighth with a runner on second. It was his second save in as many chances.
Nationals 8, Mets 3
WASHINGTON — Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz homered and Washington sent New York right-hander Tylor Megill to the earliest exit of his career.
Soto hit a two-run homer in the Nationals’ five-run first inning and Cruz hit his 453rd career longball, a three-run blast to left-center in the second that traveled an estimated 436 feet. Staked to a big lead, Aaron Sanchez (2-2) pitched to contact.
Athletics 9, Tigers 0
DETROIT — Zach Logue pitched seven sharp innings in his second major league start and Oakland spoiled the debut of Joey Wentz by thumping Detroit.
Sean Murphy and Kevin Smith each drove in two while Christian Bethancourt supplied three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the A’s. Ramon Laureano reached base three times, scored two runs and drove in another.
Braves 5, Red Sox 3
ATLANTA — Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Atlanta a win over Boston.
Arcia lined his first homer of the season over the left-field wall off Ryan Brasier (0-1) with one out in the ninth for his third hit of the game. The homer drove in Ozzie Albies, who led off with a single to end an 0-for-10 slump.
Kenley Jansen (1-0) recorded two strikeouts while walking one batter in a scoreless ninth.
Astros 5, Twins 1 (4 innings, suspended)
MINNEAPOLIS — Houston and Minnesota had their game suspended Wednesday night when a severe thunderstorm rolled through and halted play in the top of the fourth inning with the Astros leading the Twins 5-1 on Jeremy Peña’s three RBIs and Jose Altuve’s home run.
The teams will pick up where they left off Thursday afternoon and play the last six innings, before staging the series finale at Target Field about a half-hour after the first game concludes.
Cardinals 10, Orioles 1
ST. LOUIS — Juan Yepez homered and Miles Mikolas pitched seven strong innings, leading St. Louis to a win over Baltimore.
Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs for St. Louis, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Brendan Donovan added a two-run double to the Cards’ 11-hit attack, and Tommy Edman also drove in a pair of runs.
Royals 8, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Local high school star Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-run double and had his first three-RBI game in the majors, Whit Merrifield homered for the first time since August and Kansas City beat Texas to snap a three-game losing streak.
Emmanuel Rivera padded a three-run Royals lead in the ninth inning, clearing the bases with a two-out, pinch-hit triple.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd
CHICAGO — The Cleveland Guardians are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined manager Terry Francona and several of the team’s coaches, leading to the postponement of Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.
Shortly after Francona’s positive test became known, Major League Baseball said there were “multiple positive COVID-19 tests” in Cleveland’s organization and called off Wednesday’s series finale to allow for more testing and contact tracing. No makeup date has been announced.
It’s the first coronavirus-related postponement since the season started on April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.