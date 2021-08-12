Twins 1, White Sox 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Rookie Bailey Ober shut out Chicago into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender.
Astros 5, Rockies 1
HOUSTON — Aledmys Díaz had three hits and drove in three runs to help Houston beat Colorado,
Díaz tied it with an RBI single in the first and gave the Astros the lead with a run-scoring single in the third. Houston was up by three in the seventh when he sent home another run with a double to make it 5-1.
Yankees 5, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luke Voit had a two-run single in New York’s three-run first inning and the Yankees beat Kansas City 5-2 on Wednesday for their 12th straight series victory over the Royals.
Chad Green (6-5) got the victory in relief as New York took two of three from Kansas City. Zach Britton earned his first save of the season.
Mets 8, Nationals 7 (resumption of suspended game)
Nationals at Mets, rained out
NEW YORK — Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the New York Mets overcame two three-run deficits to beat the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Wednesday in the completion of a game suspended by rain the night before.
The regularly scheduled game was then rained out, setting up a single-admission doubleheader Thursday at Citi Field.
Marlins 7, Padres 0
SAN DIEGO — Lewis Brinson hit two of Miami’s three home runs off rookie lefty Ryan Weathers, Sandy Alcantara shut down San Diego for seven innings and the Marlins avoided a winless trip.
Cardinals 4, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Adam Wainwright extended his dominance of Pittsburgh with a complete game, two-hit shutout and helped himself with a pair of hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pirates 4-0 on Wednesday night.
The 39-year-old Wainwright allowed a pair of singles by Colin Moran in the second and fifth innings, and then retired the last 15 batters.
Red Sox 20, Rays 8
BOSTON — Bobby Dalbec drove in a career-high five runs, Xander Bogaerts and Hunter Renfroe each had four RBIs and Boston routed Tampa Bay.
The Red Sox moved within four games of the AL East-leading Rays with their highest-scoring game since 2015. Tampa Bay had won five in a row overall and six straight against Boston. The Rays had not not allowed at least 20 runs since 2007.
J.D. Martinez had four of Boston’s season-high 19 hits. Bogaerts’ three-run homer highlighted a six-run burst in the eighth off Rays catcher Francisco Mejia, who moved from behind the plate to the mound.
Tigers 5, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career home run, part of a three-hit night for the Detroit slugger that helped the Tigers hand the Baltimore Orioles their seventh straight loss, 5-2 on Wednesday.
Cabrera’s solo shot off Matt Harvey (6-11) in the fifth inning opened the scoring. He also had two singles earlier in the game, plus a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Tarik Skubal (8-10) allowed five hits and walk in six innings in his second straight scoreless outing. He struck out six. Gregory Soto earned his 14th save in 15 chances with a scoreless ninth.
Baltimore did manage to avoid setting an unpleasant major league record. The Orioles had allowed at least nine runs in each of their previous six games. Only the New York Giants (in 1901) and Seattle Mariners (2000) have done that for seven games in a row.
Cabrera went deep with one out in the fifth. The homer drew some cheers from the crowd at Camden Yards, and the 38-year-old slugger gave a little pump of his right fist when the ball cleared the wall in left-center field. It was his 12th home run of the season. He hadn’t hit one since Aug. 3.
Brewers 10, Cubs 0
CHICAGO — Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record and leading the Brewers past Chicago.
A first-time All-Star this year, Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night at Wrigley Field. All 10 of Burnes’ strikeouts during his streak came on a swinging strike three.
The 26-year-old Burnes tied the mark set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver of the New York Mets when he fanned 10 straight against San Diego in 1970. Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola matched the record by striking out 10 Mets in a row last June 25.
Burnes struck out the side in the second, third and fourth innings to set a Brewers team record at nine straight. Burnes then fanned Frank Schwindel to open the fifth before the next hitter, Matt Duffy, singled sharply on the first pitch for Chicago’s second hit.
Athletics 6, Indians 3
CLEVELAND — Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer and Elvis Andrus had a solo shot in the eighth inning in Oakland's comeback victory over Cleveland.
Oakland scored twice in the seventh and four times in the eighth, erasing 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to extend its winning streak to six. The A’s lead the AL wild-card race by a game over Boston.
Andrus opened the eighth with a tying homer off Nick Sandlin (1-1), who faced three batters and allowed three runs before departing with shoulder tightness.
After Mark Canha was hit by a pitch and Starling Marte singled, Lowrie hit a towering drive to right off Trevor Stephan to give Oakland a 6-3 advantage.
Braves 8, Reds 6 (11)
ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer off Lucas Sims in the 11th inning, lifting Atlanta past Cincinnati.
Albies’ 19th homer sailed 412 feet into the right-field stands to send Truist Park into a wild celebration. He drove in placement runner Adam Duvall and Joc Pederson, whom Sims (4-2) walked.
Kyle Farmer singled in the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning against Edgar Santana (3-0), and Joey Votto hit a pair of two-run homers for the Reds.
Blue Jays 10, Angels 2
ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 38th home run, but Toronto hit it out of the park four times, including two from George Springer and a grand slam by Teoscar Hernandez, to beat Los Angeles.
Lourdes Gurriel also homered for Toronto, which has won 12 of its last 14 games and is second in the majors with 172 home runs. Rookie Alek Manoah (5-1) struck out 11 and won for the fourth time in his last five starts.
Springer extended Toronto’s lead to 2-0 in the third inning with a solo shot to left-center off Dylan Bundy (2-9). He connected again in the ninth for the 17th multihomer game of his career and third this season.
Giants 7, Diamondbacks 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Kevin Gausman singled twice and pitched five uneven innings in his first start following the birth of his daughter, and San Francisco beat Arizona for its fourth straight win.
Buster Posey had two hits, including his 15th home run. LaMonte Wade Jr., Brandon Crawford and Alex Dickerson also homered for San Francisco.
Ketel Marte singled twice for Arizona, which is 2-14 against the Giants this season. The Diamondbacks have dropped nine of 11 and became the first team in the majors with 80 losses.
Gausman (11-5) matched his season high of four walks but beat the Diamondbacks for the fourth time in four starts this season. The Giants ace had five strikeouts and allowed four hits and two runs, one of them earned.
Mariners 2, Rangers 1
SEATTLE — Luis Torrens hit a ninth-inning single to score the winning run, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday night.
It was the Mariners’ major league-leading 38th one-run game, 25 of them wins.
Jarred Kelenic drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game 1-all in the sixth inning.
The rookie then doubled off Dennis Santana (1-2) to begin the ninth, moved to third on Jake Fraley’s one-out single and scored on Torrens’ drive to the wall in right-center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.