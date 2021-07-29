Tigers 17, Twins 14
MINNEAPOLIS — Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase each drove in three runs and Detroit outscored Minnesota despite giving up seven homers and not hitting any.
After the Tigers scored eight times in the top of the fourth to make it 10-0, Minnesota got six runs in the bottom half, highlighted by Ryan Jeffers’ grand slam.
Down 13-6, the Twins scored six more in the eighth on Miguel Sanó’s second homer of the game and drives by Max Kepler, Brent Rooker and Jeffers.
Indians 7, Cardinals 2
CLEVELAND — Franmil Reyes homered twice, the first a second-inning blast that bounced out of Progressive Field and almost dinged a bicyclist pedaling on a street, and the Cleveland Indians beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Wednesday.
Reyes’ leadoff homer in the second glanced off the pedestrian bridge in left field and landed on the plaza area between the ballpark and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The ball traveled an estimated 446 feet.
Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 1, 1st game
Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 1, 2nd game
BOSTON — Rookie starter Tanner Houck struck out seven over four innings and Boston beat Toronto to split a doubleheader.
The Jays won the opener by the same score as Robbie Ray pitched six strong innings and Randal Grichuk homered and drove in three runs.
Houck gave up one run and two hits. Garrett Whitlock (4-1) followed with two scoreless innings and Matt Barnes closed for his 23rd save in 27 opportunities.
George Springer homered as the Blue Jays topped the AL East leaders in the opener, a day after a rainout at Fenway Park forced the twinbill. Ray (9-5) gave up one run on five hits, striking out eight. Jordan Romano earned his eighth save with a perfect seventh inning.
Astros 11, Mariners 4
SEATTLE — Yuli Gurriel singled, doubled and homered to drive in three runs in Houston’s victory over Seattle.
Carlos Correa also had three hits and Kyle Tucker homered. The Astros have won seven of their last nine games.
Athletics 10, Padres 4
SAN DIEGO — Sean Manaea took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer to help Oakland beat San Diego.
Manaea (8-6) kept the Padres off the basepaths until he walked former Athletics player Jurickson Profar with one out in the sixth. Pinch-hitter Eric Hosmer then lofted a bloop single to shallow center to end Manaea’s bid for a second career no-hitter. The left-hander no-hit Boston on April 21, 2018.
Brewers 7, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias hit two-run doubles, Adrian Houser pitched five scoreless innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh 7-3.
Cain’s hit in the fourth inning pushed the Brewers’ lead to 3-0. Urias’ double came during a three-run sixth that made it 6-0.
Washington at Philadelphia, postponed
PHILADELPHIA — Four Washington Nationals players and eight staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Major League Baseball to postpone their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.
The postponement came one day after Nationals star Trea Turner exited the game against Philadelphia in the first inning following his positive test for the virus.
Mets 2, Braves 1
NEW YORK — Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury delivered a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and right fielder Michael Conforto threw out a runner at the plate in the ninth to preserve the New York Mets’ 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves.
Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1 (10)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aaron Judge went from being a late scratch to hitting a tiebreaking single in a two-run 10th inning as the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second straight day, 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Judge was taken out of the lineup about 30 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. Although no announcement was made about why, the All-Star right fielder struck out in the fifth pinch-hitting for Estevan Florial.
Judge returned to the team Tuesday after going on the COVID-19 injured list July 16.
Orioles 8, Marlins 7
BALTIMORE — Ryan McKenna drew a bases-loaded walk from Steven Okert to force in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles got home runs from Trey Mancini and Pedro Severino in an 8-7 comeback victory over the depleted Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.
Baltimore erased an early 5-0 deficit and battled back from a 7-5 hole in the eighth to end Miami's modest three-game winning streak.
Jesús Aguilar homered, had three RBIs and scored three runs for the last-place Marlins, who before the game beat Friday’s trade deadline with a pair of deals appropriate for a team planning for the future. Late in the afternoon, general manager Kim Ng sent outfielder Starling Marte to Oakland for left-hander Jesús Luzardo, a 23-year-old with 31 games of major league experience.
Diamondbacks 3, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Madison Bumgarner pitched four-hit ball over seven innings to win for the first time in 2 1/2 months and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night, after both teams scratched their top hitters from the starting lineups.
Arizona traded third baseman Eduardo Escobar, its only All-Star this season, to the Milwaukee Brewers for two prospects.
Two days before the trade deadline, the Rangers pulled Joey Gallo for non-medical reasons only minutes before the game. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that the New York Yankees had reached an agreement to obtain the All-Star slugger. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not yet been announced and was subject to approval of medical records of the players involved.
Royals 3, White Sox 2 (10)
KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Michael A. Taylor’s two-out single in the 10th inning drove home Hunter Dozier from second base to lift Kansas City past Chicago.
The Royals tied it at 2 in the ninth when Salvador Perez hit his 24th homer, a solo shot to left-center off Liam Hendriks.
Scott Barlow (3-3), who took over in the 10th as the fifth Royals pitcher, struck out two and walked one. Ryan Burr (2-1) pitched the final inning for Chicago.
Reds 8, Cubs 2
CHICAGO — Joey Votto homered twice for the second consecutive day, going deep in his fifth straight game to match a Cincinnati record in the Reds’ victory over Chicago.
Tyler Mahle (8-3) tossed six scoreless innings for the Reds, who beefed up their bullpen again by acquiring right-hander Mychal Givens from Colorado before the game. Tyler Stephenson and Shogo Akiyama each had two RBIs, and Jesse Winker doubled twice and drove in a run.
The 37-year-old Votto is the ninth hitter in Reds history, dating to 1900, to homer in five straight games. It was his 15th career multi-homer game.
Zach Davies (6-7) was tagged for four runs and seven hits.
Angels 8, Rockies 7
ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-high 37th home run, a three-run shot that helped Los Angeles beat Colorado.
Phil Gosselin had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning for the Angels, who trailed early but scored five in the fourth and another in the fifth for a 7-3 advantage. The Rockies rallied with three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth.
Raisel Iglesias (7-4) blew a save opportunity for the fifth time when he gave up a tying single to Brendan Rodgers.
Ohtani’s homer was his third in the last four games. He also pitched Los Angeles to a 6-2 win Monday in the series opener.
Justin Upton and Max Stassi also went deep for the Angels, who have won consecutive series and five of their last seven games.
Dodgers 8, Giants 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Walker Buehler pitched three-hit ball over seven dominant innings for Los Angeles to extend his mastery of San Francisco.
The Dodgers had lost three straight against their division rivals and were three games behind the first-place Giants in the NL West before Buehler’s gem on his 27th birthday.
Buehler (11-1) had eight strikeouts and improved to 7-0 lifetime against the Giants. In five starts versus San Francisco this season, he is 3-0 with a 0.79 ERA.
Cody Bellinger homered for the defending World Series champions. Max Muncy and AJ Pollock had three hits apiece.
The Dodgers batted around and chased starter Anthony DeSclafani (10-5) in the third. DeSclafani fell to 1-8 against Los Angeles.
