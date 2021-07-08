Rays 8, Indians 1, 1st game
Rays 4, Indians 0, 2nd game
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Five Tampa Bay pitchers combined for seven hitless innings, and the Rays beat the Indians 4-0 Wednesday for a doubleheader sweep.
Collin McHugh (two perfect innings), Josh Fleming (7-4 after allowing one walk in 2 2/3 innings), Diego Castillo (one out), Matt Wisler (one inning) and Pete Fairbanks (one inning) combined for the hitless performance in a game shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules.
Kevin Kiermaier homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Vidal Bruján had an RBI single in his major league debut, and the Rays win the opener 8-1.
In the opener, Kiermaier had a two-run double in the first and connected on a three-run shot off J.C. Mejia (1-4) during the third.
Braves 14, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and added a two-run home run as the Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep by surging past the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-3 on Thursday.
Almonte put the Braves in front in the sixth with a sharp ground ball up the middle against Kyle Crick (1-1) that started a five-run outburst. Almonte followed with a shot to the seats in right-center field during a seven-run eighth as the Braves piled on following a 1-hour, 18-minute rain delay.
White Sox 6, Twins 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings in his first start since earning a berth on the AL All-Star team, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-1 Wednesday after cutting outfielder Adam Eaton.
Tim Anderson had four hits and Leury García hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning and added a run-scoring triple and a single.
Tigers 5, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miguel Cabrera had a go-ahead RBI infield single as a pinch-hitter for Detroit right after previously unbeaten All-Star pitcher Kyle Gibson left with the bases loaded, and the Tigers went on to beat the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Wednesday.
Joey Gallo homered twice to become the first Rangers player ever with 10 homers in a 10-game stretch, and those solo shots combined went more than 900 feet. The All-Star right fielder, who has 23 homers overall, also had his fourth outfield assist of the season, and drove in the other Texas run when he drew his AL-best 67th walk with the bases loaded in the eighth.
Mets 4, Brewers 3, 1st game
Brewers 5, Mets 0, 2nd game
NEW YORK — His ERA over 1.00 for the first time this season, Jacob deGrom will skip the All-Star Game.
The Mets’ ace gave up a pair of solo home runs and got his third straight no-decision as New York beat the Brewers 4-3 on Wednesday in the eight-inning opener of a doubleheader split.
Milwaukee won the second game 5-0 behind two-run homers by Manny Pina and Luis Urías along with Willy Adames’ solo shot. Urías homered twice in the doubleheader to raise his total to 12, after he hit none last year.
DeGrom allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks — his seventh start with double-digit strikeouts this season. His ERA has risen from 0.50 to 1.08 in his last three starts.
Mets manager Luis Rojas and deGrom said they were open to deGrom pitching on short rest in Sunday’s first-half finale.
DeGrom, who threw 85 pitches, said he will adjust his between starts routine — which usually includes two side sessions. If deGrom doesn’t pitch Sunday, he likely would open the second half at Pittsburgh on July 16.
Reds 5, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sonny Gray gave up two runs over seven innings, and Jonathan India hit a two-run double as the Cincinnati Reds rallied for three runs in the seventh inning and beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2.
Gray (2-4) allowed seven hits, struck out seven and walked two to end a three-start winless streak.
Art Warren stranded the bases loaded in the eighth by retiring Hunter Dozier on an inning-ending flyout, and Heath Hembree pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in five chances, helping the Reds to their second win in the three-game series.
Blue Jays 10, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and drove in two runs to increase his major league-leading RBI total to 73, Bo Bichette homered and Toronto breezed past Baltimore.
Guerrero hit RBI singles in the first and fourth innings to help Toronto build a 6-0 lead. He also singled in third inning and finished 3 for 4. Bichette drove in three runs and had three hits, including a two-run drive into the left-field seats.
Hyun Jin Ryu (8-5) gave up five hits and one run in five innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Cubs 8, Phillies 3
CHICAGO — Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson and Nico Hoerner each had two hits and an RBI to help Chicago snap an 11-game losing streak with a win over Philadelphia.
The Cubs raced to an early five-run lead off Wheeler and then added on to halt their skid.
Patrick Wisdom added a two-run double for Chicago. Alec Mills (4-2) allowed three runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Astros 4, Athletics 3
HOUSTON — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer and Kyle Tucker’s tiebreaking solo shot in the seventh inning lifted Houston over Oakland. The victory was the Astros' sixth straight.
There was one out in the seventh when Tucker connected off Sean Manaea (6-6) on his home run to right-center to put Houston on top.
Blake Taylor (2-2) wriggled out of a a jam in a scoreless seventh for the win. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth to collect his 16th save.
Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 4
PHOENIX — Eduardo Escobar had a three-run homer among his three hits and Arizona beat Colorado.
The Diamondbacks, owners of the worst record in the majors at 25-63, won consecutive games for the first time since May 10-11, when they beat the Miami Marlins in back-to-back games.
Escobar’s team-leading 19th homer broke open a 3-1 game in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Giants 5, Cardinals 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Alex Wood pitched seven strong innings of three-hit ball, and San Francisco defeated St. Louis.
Darin Ruf homered for San Francisco. Mike Yastrzemski and Donovan Solano doubled in runs as the Giants avoided a three-game sweep.
Dylan Carson had two hits for St. Louis.
Wood (8-3) set down 19 of 22 after allowing Nolan Arenado’s two-out RBI double in the first. He had six strikeouts and two walks and won for the first time in four career starts against the Cardinals. Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 17th save.
Nationals 15, Padres 5
SAN DIEGO — All-Star Juan Soto warmed up for the Home Run Derby by hitting a three-run shot in the first inning and Washington pounded Chris Paddack and San Diego.
Paddack (4-6) allowed nine runs, eight earned, and nine hits on 75 pitches in two-plus innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Josh Bell and Starlin Castro hit consecutive two-run singles for Washington. Josh Harrison had an RBI single and two-run double, finishing with three hits and three RBIs.
N.Y. Yankees 5, Mariners 4
SEATTLE — Aaron Judge capped New York’s early offensive outburst against Seattle All-Star Yusei Kikuchi with his 20th home run of the season, and the Yankees held on for the win.
For the second straight game, the Yankees scored a flurry of runs in the first two innings. This time they had to withstand Seattle’s late rally.
Judge’s two-run homer was clubbed into the second deck of the left field seats and gave New York a 5-1 lead. Luke Voit had a two-out RBI single and Gleyber Torres followed with a two-run single as the Yankees scored three in the first inning for the second straight game.
