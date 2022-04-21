Brewers 4, Pirates 2
MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff (2-1) allowed one hit in six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, Rowdy Tellez homered for the second straight day and Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep and extended its winning steak to four.
Guardians 11, White Sox 1, 1st game
Guardians 2, White Sox 1, 2nd game
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez hit his second grand slam of the season in the opener, then had an RBI double in the nightcap as Cleveland swept a doubleheader from Chicago.
In the second game, former Tigers and Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Gose (1-0) retired all five batters he faced, striking out four, for his first big league victory. Triston McKenzie allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings before giving way to Gose.
In the opener, Ramírez hit his grand slam during a nine-run second inning.
Cleveland won at home for the first time with its new name. The Guardians had lost their first three at Progressive Field this season.
Phillies 9, Rockies 6
DENVER — Johan Camargo had four hits, including a three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning as Philadelphia stopoed a three-game losing streak.
Kyle Schwarber added a rare homer into the right field third deck at Coors Field, and Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm also went deep.
Lucas Gilbreath forced in the tiebreaking run when he hit Schwarber with a pitch with the bases loaded. Jhoulys Chacin (2-1) allowed a walk and two singles in the fifth. Brad Hand (1-0) got the final out of the sixth and Corey Knebel got the three outs for his second save.
Padres 6, Reds 0
SAN DIEGO — Left fielder Jurickson Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer as Cincinnati lost its ninth straight for its longest skid in five years.
Profar’s homer in the fourth inning gave rookie MacKenzie Gore (1-0) all the backing he needed for his first big league win, in his second start.
Orioles 1, Athletics 0
OAKLAND — Jordan Lyles struck out six and walked one over five scoreless innings, allowing five hits for his first victory with Baltimore.
Ryan McKenna scored Baltimore’s only run on a fielding error by Oakland shortstop Elvis Andrus in the fifth inning. Jorge López earned his second save.
Lyles (1-1) outdueled A’s right-hander Daulton Jefferies (1-2), who allowed three hits and just that unearned run, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in six sparkling innings.
Rays 8, Cubs 2
CHICAGO — Francisco Mejia homered and drove in three runs as Tampa Bay beat Chicago in a game called after 5 1/2 innings due to rain.
Josh Lowe had a triple, double and RBI as Tampa Bay (7-6) climbed back over .500 with its third win in four games.
Yankees 5, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera had three hits to move one shy of 3,000 in the Detroit Tigers’ 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at chilly Comerica Park.
Cabrera beat out an infield hit in the second inning and singled up the middle in the fourth against Luis Severino, then grounded a single through the shortstop hole in the sixth off Chad Green (1-1).
The 39-year-old Cabrera struck out on a 1-2 sinker in the eighth.
Cardinals 2, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run in the top of ninth inning to give St. Louis its ninth straight win over Miami.
Arenado had struck out in his first three at-bats before launching a fastball from Miami reliever Anthony Bender (0-2) over the wall in left-center for his fifth home run., driving in Tyler O’Neill.
Genesis Cabrera (1-0) pitched the bottom of the eighth and Giovanny Gallegos worked around a single and walk in the ninth for his third save.
Diamondbacks 11, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — Seth Beer’s three hits and three RBIs propelled Arizona past Washington after a pregame parachuting display caused a scare at the nearby U.S. Capitol.
The Diamondbacks spread out 10 hits, with at least one apiece for seven of the nine players in the starting lineup; the other two each drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Giants 5, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Brandon Belt homered on his birthday, newcomer Carlos Rodón overpowered once again and San Francisco beat the Mets with New York manager Buck Showalter out for a medical procedure. Belt led an early barrage against Mets starter Chris Bassitt (2-1), and Rodón and four relievers made it stand.
Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a five-run second inning for his first RBIs this season, and Toronto beat Boston.
José Berríos (1-0) won for the first time in three starts this season, allowing one run and eight hits in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. Left-hander Tim Mayza got two outs while allowing two hits, and right-handers Trevor Richards and Julian Merryweather combined for 2 1/3 hitless innings.
Royals 2, Twins 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Daniel Lynch allowed four hits while pitching into the sixth inning and the stingy Kansas City bullpen shut out Minnesota the rest of the way.
Lynch (1-1) bounced back from a dismal season debut to win a pitchers’ duel against Chris Paddack (0-2) and the equally stout Minnesota bullpen.
Mariners 4, Rangers 2
SEATTLE — Logan Gilbert pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Adam Frazier doubled twice on a three-hit night to lead the COVID-hit Seattle Mariners over Texas 4-2 Wednesday night and send the Rangers to their worst start since 1987.
Seattle was missing manager Scott Servais, third-base coach Manny Acta and assistant coach Andy Bissell along with right fielder Mitch Haniger, catcher Luis Torrens and reliever Paul Sewald due to positive COVID-19 tests.
First base coach Kristopher Negrón served as acting manager.
Hitting coach Tony Arnerich coached third, Triple-A coach Zach Vincej coached first and minor league hitting coordinator C.J. Gilman and special coordinator Dan Wilson were in the dugout.
