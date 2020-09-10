Brewers 19, Tigers 0
DETROIT — Corbin Burnes allowed one hit in seven innings in another outstanding performance, and the Milwaukee Brewers slugged their way to their highest run total in over a decade, beating the Detroit Tigers 19-0.
Jedd Gyorko homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers. Milwaukee hit eight doubles in the game, setting a franchise record with 13 extra-base hits.
Burnes (3-0) struck out 11 in his third straight start without an earned run.
It was the most runs for the Brewers since they scored 20 at Pittsburgh on April 22, 2010. Milwaukee, which entered the day 2 1/2 games out of a postseason spot, snapped a three-game losing streak.
Matthew Boyd (1-6) allowed seven runs and eight hits in three-plus innings. He walked four and struck out two.
Royals 3, Indians 0
CLEVELAND — Danny Duffy pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning and snapped a winless streak of nearly six years in Cleveland as the Kansas City Royals beat the Indians 3-0.
Adalberto Mondesi had an RBI single in the sixth and Edward Olivares and Nicky Lopez drove in runs in the ninth, giving the Royals their second straight victory after starting September with seven losses.
Duffy (3-3) struck out four and walked four over 5 2/3 innings to win for the first time at Cleveland in eight starts since Sept. 22, 2014. The left-hander was 0-6 at Progressive Field during that span.
Jesse Hahn, Josh Staumont and Greg Holland completed a six-hitter as the Indians left 10 runners on base. It was Holland’s third save in three chances..
Yankees 7, Blue Jays 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Deivi García earned his first major league win, Gleyber Torres drove in four runs and the New York Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2.
The Yankees had lost 15 of 20 and fallen to the edge of the expanded playoff field. General manager Brian Cashman had made a rare road trip to talk to the team before Tuesday night’s loss.
Torres and DJ LeMahieu homered to back García (1-1). In his third career start, the 21-year-old righty gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two.
Chicago White Sox 8, Pirates 1
Miami at Atlanta, late
N.Y. Mets 7, Orioles 6
L.A. Angels at Texas, late
Colorado at San Diego, late
Cincinnati at Cubs, late
Houston at Oakland, late
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late
Seattle at San Francisco, late
