Phillies 5, Nationals 4
WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper’s solo home run in the eighth inning against his former team was the difference in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 5-4 victory against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.
Blue Jays 7, Indians 2
TORONTO — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings in his first start for Toronto on Canadian soil, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered and the Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2 on Tuesday night.
Ryu waited more than a year and a half to take the mound as a home player in Toronto after signing an $80 million, four-year contract in December 2019. He started once at Rogers Centre as a rookie with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2013.
Marlins 5, Mets 4
MIAMI — Newly acquired Alex Jackson hit his first career home run, Nick Neidert earned his first big league win and the Miami Marlins beat the NL East-leading New York Mets 5-4 Tuesday night.
Isan Díaz also homered, Bryan De La Cruz had three hits and Lewis Brinson had two hits and scored twice for the last-place Marlins, who have won the first two of the four-game series.
Yankees 13, Orioles 1
NEW YORK — Luis Gil pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut, Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-1 on Tuesday night.
Gil (1-0) started in place of All-Star ace Gerrit Cole, who was put on the COVID-19 injured list before the game after testing positive for the virus Monday.
Mariners 4, Rays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yusei Kikuchi went six effective innings, Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Kikuchi (7-6) allowed two runs and six hits. The lefty had gone 0-3 in his previous four starts.
Tigers 4, Red Sox 2
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th home run and Detroit dealt Boston its fifth straight loss, a season high.
Cabrera added a single, giving him 2,944 career hits and moving him one ahead of Frank Robinson for 36th place all-time.
Tigers starter Wily Peralta allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings, and five relievers combined to shut out the Red Sox in the final 4 1/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (5-1) earned the win and Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 12th save in 13 attempts.
Braves 6, Cardinals 1
ST. LOUIS — Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves hammered Jon Lester in his first start for the St. Louis Cardinals, scoring five runs in the first inning and cruising to a 6-1 victory Tuesday night.
The 37-year-old Lester (3-6), acquired from Washington last week, allowed the first seven hitters to reach and did not record an out until his 27th pitch.
Jorge Soler, picked up from the Kansas City Royals for pitcher Kasey Kalich last week, hit a two-run homer to start the scoring. It was his first homer for the Braves and his 14th of the season. Freeman and Austin Riley followed with singles before Dansby Swanson and Joc Pederson added run-scoring hits.
Freeman hit his 24th homer in the second off Lester, who gave up nine hits and six runs over five innings.
Twins 7, Reds 5
CINCINNATI — Jorge Polanco delivered a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Minnesota Twins to a 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.
Heath Hembree (2-6) walked the first two Minnesota batters before striking out Brent Rooker. Polanco fouled off four two-strike pitches before connecting on a liner just inside the foul pole in right field.
Mitch Garver had a three-run homer in the fifth for the Twins, who had lost four of their previous five games.
Danny Coulombe (2-1) got the final out of the eighth. Alex Colomé allowed a single and walk to start the Cincinnati ninth before finishing for his third save and first since April 7.
White Sox 7, Royals 1
CHICAGO — Dylan Cease allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, matching a season high with 11 strikeouts, and Chicago beat Kansas City.
Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn homered for AL Central-leading Chicago.
Cease (8-6) walked two and threw 103 pitches, allowing only Edward Olivares’ leadoff single in the third inning, to nab his first win since June 30. Michael Kopech, Garrett Crochet and Ryan Tepera completed the three-hitter.
Angels 11, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Top prospect Jo Adell drove in three runs while reaching base four times in his season debut, Phil Gosselin had three RBI singles and the Los Angeles Angels won 11-3 at Texas on Tuesday night to end the Rangers' three-game winning streak.
Jack Mayfield homered for the Angels, who won for only the second time in six games.
Adell had a tiebreaking two-run double in the third inning that made it 3-1 and put the Angels ahead to stay, then added an RBI double in a four-run seventh. The 10th overall pick of the 2017 draft walked in his first at-bat and his third hit was another double in the ninth.
The 21-year-old outfielder, who made his big league debut and exceeded rookie status with 124 at-bats in 38 games last season, started in right field a day after his recall from Triple-A Salt Lake. Adell also had a stolen base.
José Suarez (5-4) struck out six with one walk while allowing three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings.
Mayfield's fifth homer — from the No. 9 spot — was a two-run shot with two outs in the sixth for a 6-1 lead to chase Jordan Lyles. Mayfield was the batter right after José Iglesias got thrown out trying to score from first on Brandon Marsh's double to deep straightaway center field.
Rockies 13, Cubs 6
DENVER — Elías Díaz hit a grand slam, Kyle Freeland got his first win in more than a month and Colorado defeated Chicago.
Freeland (2-6) pitched five innings and earned his first win since June 28 before being removed with a left foot contusion. He was hit by a line drive with one out in the fifth, finished the inning and was replaced after throwing warmup pitches in the sixth. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out five.
Sam Hilliard also homered and C.J. Cron had three hits and three RBIs for the Rockies.
Ian Happ homered for the Cubs. Chicago starter Zach Davies (6-8) allowed seven runs on six hits in four inning.
Pirates 8, Brewers 5 (10)
MILWAUKEE— Brewers starter Adrian Houser was pulled with a no-hitter intact in the seventh inning, and Gregory Polanco and Pittsburgh rallied to eventually beat Milwaukee in 10 innings.
Houser left after 6 1/3 innings and 104 pitches with Milwaukee ahead 4-0. Polanco greeted reliever Daniel Norris with a single for the Pirates’ first hit, keying a five-run rally.
Polanco snagged a deep drive by Eduardo Escobar at the right field wall to end the ninth, then had an infield single with two outs in the 10th that drove in a run for a 6-5 lead. Bryan Reynolds added a two-run single off Blaine Hardy (0-1).
Diamondbacks 3, Giants 1
PHOENIX — Madison Bumgarner threw seven stellar innings to beat his former team for the first time and Arizona knocked off first-place San Francisco.
Bumgarner (6-6) was pitching against the Giants for the second time since joining the Diamondbacks. He gave up just six hits and a walk while striking out four.
The Giants scored their only run against Bumgarner on Curt Casali’s solo homer in the fifth.
Padres 8, Athletics 1
OAKLAND — Tommy Pham hit a leadoff homer, Austin Nola had four hits and two RBIs, and San Diego thumped Oakland.
Manny Machado added two hits and scored twice for San Diego. Blake Snell pitched around traffic for five innings and allowed one run as the Padres won for the second time in three games since star shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. went out with a shoulder injury.
Starling Marte had three hits for Oakland, including his first home run with the A’s.
Astros 3, Dodgers 0
LOS ANGELS — Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night.
The crowd of 52,692 — the largest in the majors this season — had waited a long time to let José Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Astros know just how they felt about possibly being cheated out of a 2017 World Series title.
Michael Brantley’s RBI double in the fourth inning gave Houston a 1-0 lead before Yordan Alvarez’s two-run homer over the wall in right center off Victor González provided some much-needed insurance.
McCullers (9-2) — who started that Game 7 in 2017 — struck out nine and allowed four hits and with three walks. Ryne Stanek retired the side in order in the ninth. for his second save.
Walker Buehler (11-2) threw a career-high 115 pitches in six innings. He was charged with one run on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.