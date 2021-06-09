Orioles 10, Mets 3
BALTIMORE — Maikel Franco become the sixth player to hit a home run into the second deck at Camden Yards, and the Baltimore Orioles rolled to another high-scoring victory, 10-3 over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.
Cedric Mullins hit two of Baltimore’s seven doubles, and the Orioles have won five of six after a 14-game losing streak. Pat Valaika doubled in his first two plate appearances after returning from the bereavement list.
Bruce Zimmermann (4-3) allowed a two-run homer in the first inning to Pete Alonso, but the Mets managed only one more hit off him in five innings. David Peterson (1-5) yielded four runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Anthony Santander also homered for Baltimore, which outhit the NL East leaders Mets 16-4 after scoring 18 runs with 21 hits in Sunday’s victory over Cleveland.
Alonso added a second homer in the ninth, making him the first Mets player with a multi-homer game this season.
Valaika tied the game at 2 with a two-run double in the second, then scored on a double by Mullins. Valaika doubled home another run in the third.
Marlins 6, Rockies 2
MIAMI — Pablo Lopez took advantage of an extra day of rest by allowing only two runs in a career-best eight innings, Corey Dickerson hit a two-run triple and the Miami Marlins opened a homestand by beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Tuesday night.
Starling Marte had three hits and a slew of Marlins — Jazz Chisholm, Jon Berti, Adam Duvall and Jesus Aguilar — had two apiece for Miami, which was coming off a 1-8 road trip. Aguilar drove in two runs, while Chisholm and Berti each scored twice.
Lopez (2-3) struck out eight and allowed five hits, sharp the whole way after getting a planned additional day of rest. Dickerson’s triple highlighted a four-run third for Miami, which tacked on two more in the seventh.
Charlie Blackmon had two of Colorado’s five hits. The Rockies fell to 4-23 on the road this season, an ominous start to a six-game swing away from home.
Antonio Senzatela (2-6) allowed nine hits and four runs in six innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Colorado took a 1-0 lead in the first on Ryan McMahon’s groundout, and Blackmon scored on a wild pitch in the fourth to get the Rockies within 4-2. Lopez kept them quiet from there, lowering his ERA to 2.76.
Braves 9, Phillies 5
PHILADELPHIA — Austin Riley, Ronald Acuña Jr. and William Contreras each hit a solo homer, and Atlanta rallied to beat Philadelphia.
J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper hit solo homers for Philadelphia. Aaron Nola allowed four runs and seven hits, striking out seven in five innings.
The Braves trailed 5-4 entering the eighth before Riley blasted a tying homer off Connor Brogdon (4-2). Dansby Swanson walked and Abraham Almonte followed with a single, chasing Brogdon. Contreras lined an RBI single off Sam Coonrod for a 6-5 lead.
Rays 3, Nationals 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Glasnow (5-2) struck out 11 over seven strong innings and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Washington for its 20th win in 24 games.
Ryan Thompson took over for J.P. Feyereisen when the Nationals loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and struck out Ryan Zimmerman and Josh Bell. Diego Castillo worked the ninth to get his 10th save.
Washington starter Jon Lester was in trouble throughout his 3 2/3 innings but allowed just one run and four hits. The lefty had four walks and struck out two during a 91-pitch outing.
Astros 7, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez homered to back Framber Valdez, and Houston ended Boston’s five-game winning streak.
It was the Astros’ fourth win in five games against Boston this season after taking three of four last week in Houston. The Astros have outscored the Red Sox 26-10 overall.
Valdez (2-0) allowed one run and five hits over 7 1/3 innings, striking out eight to pick up his second straight win over Boston. He held the Red Sox to one run in seven innings last week.
Boston starter Martín Pérez (4-3) lasted just two innings, allowing six runs off six hits. It was his shortest outing in 12 starts and stopped his streak of four consecutive wins.
Brewers 5, Reds 1
CINCINNATI — Avisail Garcia homered and singled home another run and streaking Milwaukee beat Cincinnati for its fifth straight win.
The NL Central-leading Brewers were coming off a four-game sweep of Arizona and have won 10 of their last 11. Adrian Houser (4-5) pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, and the Brewers bullpen shut down Cincinnati the rest of the way.
Reds starter Sonny Gray sailed through three innings, giving up two hits and striking out five, before injuring his leg warming up for the fourth. Sean Doolittle came on for the Reds, and Garcia hit his second pitch into the left-field seats for his 12th homer.
Tigers 5, Mariners 3
DETROIT — Eric Haase hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Detroit beat Seattle.
Matthew Boyd (3-6) allowed an unearned run, six hits and a walk over six innings. Daniel Norris inherited the bases loaded with no outs in the eighth and limited Seattle to two runs. Jose Cisnero pitched the ninth, striking out two and walking one for his second save in three chances.
Marco Gonzales (1-4) gave up four runs and five hits over four innings in his second start since coming back from a strained left forearm.
Giants 9, Rangers 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Mike Tauchman hit a go-ahead grand slam, Brandon Crawford homered twice while setting the Giants’ franchise record for most games as a shortstop and San Francisco beat slumping Texas.
San Francisco, whose 38-22 record is the best in baseball, loaded the bases in the eighth with a hit and two walks off Joely Rodriguez (1-3). Tauchman pulled a 3-1 liner into the first row of seats near the right field corner.
White Sox 6, Blue Jays 1
CHICAGO — Andrew Vaughn homered in the seventh inning and delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth, helping Chicago beat Toronto.
Shut out by Robbie Ray for most of the game, Chicago got on the board on Vaughn’s fifth homer and then broke it open with five runs in the eighth.
After Vaughn made it 2-1 with a bases-loaded fly ball to deep center against Trent Thornton (1-2), Adam Eaton drove in Yermín Mercedes with a pinch-hit single. Leury García added a two-run triple, and Tim Anderson capped the rally with a sac fly.
Yankees 8, Twins 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Gary Sánchez and Miguel Andújar homered, DJ LeMahieu had two hits and an RBI, and New York beat Minnesota to end a four-game skid.
Aaron Judge drove in two runs for New York, which had lost eight of its previous 10 and won despite going 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranding 11.
Jonathan Loaisiga (5-2) pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings in relief of Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery.
Indians 10, Cardinals 1
ST. LOUIS — José Ramírez homered and drove in four runs, leading Shane Bieber and Cleveland over St. Louis, which has lost six straight.
St. Louis’ skid is its longest since a seven-game slide in June 2017. Cleveland has won four of six.
Bieber (7-3) gave up one run and five hits in six innings, striking out five.
Angels 8, Royals 1
ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani hit the longest homer of his major league career in the first inning, and surging Los Angeles pounded five homers.
Ohtani’s 17th homer of the season was a 470-foot shot deep into the outfield bleachers off Kansas City starter Kris Bubic (1-1). Ohtani then added a third-inning double that had an even higher exit velocity — 112.6 mph off the bat, compared to 111.7 for his homer.
Athletics 5, Diamondbacks 2
OAKLAND — Chris Bassitt struck out six over seven strong innings to win his sixth consecutive decision, and Oakland sent Arizona to a franchise-record 18th straight road defeat.
Bassitt (6-2) walked one and allowed two runs on four hits. Christian Walker led off the second with a home run against the right-hander for a quick Arizona advantage. Bassitt is unbeaten since back-to-back losses to start the year.
Cubs 7, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — Zach Davies allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, Anthony Rizzo homered and drove in four runs, and Patrick Wisdom went deep again for the Chicago Cubs as they defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1 Tuesday night.
Willson Contreras also homered for the Cubs, who have beaten the Padres four times in five games in a span of nine days. Chicago swept the Padres at Wrigley Field last week, when Wisdom homered three times, including twice in the first game. San Diego won the opener of this series 9-4 on Monday night.
Wisdom was chosen the NL player of the week on Monday after hitting six homers with nine RBIs. He has eight homers in 15 games since being promoted from Triple-A Iowa on May 25.
