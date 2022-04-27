Brewers 12, Pirates 8
PITTSBURGH — Willy Adames homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.
Adames hit a two-run blast in the first inning and a three-run drive during a six-run sixth for the NL Central-leading Brewers. It was the first multi-homer game of his career. He added a two-run double in the fifth and finished 4 for 5.
Mariners 8, Rays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Logan Gilbert pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings, Adam Frazier hit a three-run double and Seattle beat Tampa Bay.
Padres 9, Reds 6
CINCINNATI — Eric Hosmer hit his first homer of the season and Jake Cronenworth added a bases-loaded triple during an eight-run fourth inning that sent San Diego past struggling Cincinnati.
Phillies 10, Rockies 3
PHILADELPHIA — Odubel Herrera homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Zach Eflin pitched six strong innings and Philadelphia again took advantage of some shaky Colorado defense.
Yankees 12, Orioles 8
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo homered three times to take over the major league lead, Aaron Judge connected on his birthday and Joey Gallo ended the longest home-run drought of his career as the New York Yankees outslugged the Baltimore Orioles 12-8 Tuesday night.
Luis Severino (2-0) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning for New York before Jorge Mateo’s one-out single. Anthony Santander followed a few batters later with a three-run homer.
Rizzo floated his sixth, seventh and eighth homers of the season over Yankee Stadium’s short right-field fence for six RBIs. The previously slumping Yankees won for for the sixth time in seven games.
Marlins 5, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — Outfielders Jesús Sánchez and Avisaíl García each threw out a runner at the plate in the fourth inning, Joey Wendle hit his first homer and Miami beat reeling Washington.
Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 5 (10 innings)
TORONTO — George Springer hit a two-run homer to force extra innings, Raimel Taipa hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th, and Toronto handed slumping Boston its fourth straight loss.
Tapia hit a flyball to left on the ninth pitch of his at-bat against Matt Barnes (0-1), scoring automatic runner Bo Bichette.
Springer tied it with two outs in the ninth with his homer off Jake Diekman.
Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano (1-1) escaped a jam in the top of the 10th.
Royals 6, White Sox 0
CHICAGO — Daniel Lynch pitched six crisp innings and Kansas City handed Chicago its eighth straight loss.
Braves 3, Cubs 1
ATLANTA — Travis Demeritte hit his first big league homer in nearly three years and made an impressive catch to back another strong outing by Max Fried, giving Atlanta a much-needed win over Chicago.
Twins 5, Tigers 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Detroit catcher Eric Haase made a throwing error on a botched rundown, capping a chaotic play that gave Minnesota two runs and a wild victory over Detroit.
Miguel Sanó had the final hit for the Twins — and his ill-advised baserunning after a long single off Detroit closer Gregory Soto (1-1) wound up helping them win their fifth in a row.
Mets 3, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings, and New York beat St. Louis for its franchise-best sixth straight series win to start a season.
Rangers 5, Astros 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jake Odorizzi allowed one hit over six innings to end a long winless drought, and a rejuvenated Kyle Tucker homered and drove in three runs to power Houston past Texas.
Giants 8, Athletics 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Carlos Rodón had nine strikeouts in six sharp innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Tuesday night.
Wilmer Flores homered and drove in four runs. Austin Slater also connected as the Giants won their first game back at Oracle Park following an 8-3 road trip.
Rodón (3-0) allowed three hits and one run, which raised his ERA from 1.06 to 1.17. The left-hander walked two and broke Tim Lincecum’s franchise record for most strikeouts through a pitcher’s first four starts with the team with 38. Lincecum had 35 Ks in 2009.
The Giants’ prized offseason acquisition, Rodón pitched out of jams in the first and fourth, and worked around Sheldon Neuse’s RBI single in the third to remain unbeaten with his new club.
Flores had five RBIs in 10 games during San Francisco’s 11-game road trip then nearly matched that in his first two at-bats against Oakland. The Giants designated hitter had an RBI double off A’s starter Daulton Jefferies in the second after Brandon Crawford’s leadoff walk, then hit a three-run drive in the third to put the Giants ahead 5-1.
