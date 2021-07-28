Marlins 7, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Sandy León hit a three-run homer in the second inning and Sandy Alcantara pitched into the seventh, helping the Miami Marlins to a 7-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Lewin Diaz and Brian Anderson added solo shots for Miami, which has won three straight. León singled and scored in the fourth.
Alcantara (6-9) allowed three runs and six hits in six-plus innings.
Brewers 9, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Omar Narvaez homered and had four RBIs, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers scored eight runs in the first two innings to roll past the Pittsburgh Pirates for a 9-0 victory on Tuesday night.
Narvaez’s two-run homer started a three-run first inning, and his two-run single highlighted a five-run second against Luis Oviedo, who was making his first major league start.
Cardinals 4, Indians 2
CLEVELAND — Adam Wainwright won in his first appearance at Progressive Field, Paul DeJong hit a go-ahead homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cleveland Indians 4-2.
DeJong’s two-out, two-run drive in the seventh inning put St. Louis in front 3-2. Harrison Bader homered, doubled twice and stole a base as the Cardinals moved back over .500 at 51-50.
Wainwright (8-6) went seven innings and earned his 175th career victory. This was the 33rd stadium he’s pitched in during regular-season play.
The 39-year-old Wainwright gave up four hits, including a two-run homer to José Ramírez. He struck out eight and walked two.
Toronto at Boston, postponed
BOSTON — The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox were rained out Tuesday night by a heavy storm and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.
The second of a four-game set between the AL East rivals was moved to a 2:10 p.m. start Wednesday, followed by the nightcap starting at 7:10 p.m.
Nationals 6, Phillies 4
PHILADELPHIA — Trea Turner singled in the first inning and scored on Josh Bell's three-run homer that put the Washington Nationals ahead to stay, but their shortstop was then pulled from the game because of a positive COVID-19 test and never played defense in a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.
Juan Soto hit another three-run homer for the Nationals in the second.
After Turner got his one-out hit, he moved to third on a single by Soto before Bell hit his 16th homer. Turner then went back to the dugout, and directly down the tunnel towad the clubhuse, never taking the field in the bottom of the first inning.
Josh Harrison doubled and had two hits for the Nationals, who snapped a five-game losing streak but still have won only twice in their past 15 games.
While Turner will miss time because of MLB's COVID protocols, the Nationals will be without right-hander Stephen Strasburg the rest of the season. Manager Dave Martinez said before the game that the pitcher would have season-ending neck surgery on Wednesday.
Braves 12, N.Y. Mets 5
NEW YORK — Austin Riley hit a grand slam and a two-run homer to set a career high with six RBIs, powering the Atlanta Braves to a 12-5 rout of the New York Mets on Tuesday night.
Ozzie Albies and Abraham Almonte also had two-run homers for the Braves, who have won two of the first three in a five-game series as they chase the first-place Mets in the NL East. Dansby Swanson delivered a two-run double in the first inning to get Atlanta started.
Charlie Morton (10-3) allowed three runs and five hits with five strikeouts over five innings.
Mets spot starter Jerad Eickhoff (0-2) gave up 10 runs on seven hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings. Jeff McNeil and Brandon Drury each hit a two-run homer for the Mets after they trailed 10-1 in the fourth.
N.Y. Yankees 4, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jordan Montgomery stopped an eight-start winless streak, Aaron Judge singled in his return from COVID-19 and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Montgomery (4-5) gave up five hits in five scoreless innings. The left-hander was 0-4 over his previous eight outings since beating Tampa Bay on June 2, despite allowing three or fewer runs seven times.
Aroldis Chapman, the fourth Yankees reliever, worked the ninth to get his 19th save in 23 chances. He walked Wander Franco with two outs and fell behind 3-0 on Nelson Cruz before striking out the veteran slugger.
Judge, placed on the COVID-19 injured list July 16 after testing positive, had a base hit in the first inning. He went 1 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.
White Sox 5, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eloy Jiménez logged his first big hit of the season, launching a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning that sent the Chicago White Sox over the Kansas City Royals 5-3 Tuesday night.
The 24-year-old slugger, who was the 2019 AL Rookie of the Year and then kept up his power surge during the pandemic-shortened season, tore a pectoral muscle in spring training. He hadn't played in the majors until going 0 for 4 Monday night.
But Jiménez quickly made up for lost time in his second game. After hitting a single in his first at-bat, he came up in the eighth after a two-out intentional walk to Jose Abreu with Chicago trailing 3-2.
Jiménez connected for a 459-foot drive to left-center off Kyle Zimmer (4-1) to cap a four-run rally.
Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — All-Star slugger Joey Gallo hit his first home run since the break, a towering three-run shot to put Texas ahead, and also had two assists from right field as the Rangers ended a 12-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.
Dane Dunning (4-7) allowed two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out three and walked two while earning only his second win in his last 12 starts.
Ian Kennedy, who like Gallo could potentially be traded before Friday's deadline, pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 16th save in 17 opportunities — and first since July 9. The D-backs had scored twice in the eighth, when they also left runners on first and third.
Reds 7, Cubs 4
CHICAGO — Joey Votto continued his power surge with two home runs and started a dazzling double play Tuesday night as the Cincinnati Reds pulled away to a 7-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs.
Votto has homered in a career-high four consecutive games for the second time (April 2018), one game shy of the team record.
The Reds hit four home runs in winning for the third time in five games. The Cubs lost for the sixth time in their last 10.
Cincinnati rookie Vladimir Gutierrez (5-3) pitched 6 1/3 innings of five-hit ball to earn the win.
Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay (4-11) allowed three home runs in five innings, increasing his National League lead to 23. Left-handed hitters have 19 homers off Alzolay, who has served up 14 long balls in his last eight starts.
Tigers 6, Twins 5 (11)
MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Cabrera hit a run-scoring single in the 11th inning after Eric Haase tied the game with a grand slam with one out in the top of the ninth as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Tuesday night.
Cabrera’s hit scored automatic runner Jonathan Schoop.
The Tigers tied the score with a homer in the ninth inning for the second straight game. Robbie Grossman, who singled to start the ninth-inning comeback, hit a two-run homer on Monday night before Minnesota won 6-5 in 10 innings.
José Cisnero (2-4) got out of a 10th inning jam to earn the win for the Tigers, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Daniel Norris notched his first career save after stranding Willians Astudillo at third base in the 11th.
Jorge Alcala (2-5) allowed Cabrera’s single and took the loss in 1 1/3 innings of relief on a hot, humid night in Minnesota.
Rockies 12, Angels 3
ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th home run, one of the few highlights for Los Angeles in a loss to Colorado.
Brendan Rodgers and pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard homered to back six effective innings from Austin Gomber.
Los Angeles trailed 10-0 in the fifth before Ohtani launched a 463-foot drive to center field for a two-run shot.
Gomber (8-5) allowed two earned runs and five hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked two.
Colorado scored two unearned runs in the first, a tough stretch for Angels starter Jose Suarez (4-4).
Suarez lasted just 3 1/3 innings and allowed eight runs — four earned — on six hits. Andrew Wantz gave up a three-run homer to Hilliard in the fourth.
David Fletcher had three hits for the Angels, who have lost three of four.
Giants 2, Dodgers 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Buster Posey scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by first baseman Cody Bellinger in the eighth inning, and San Francisco beat Los Angeles, increasing its lead over the Dodgers in the NL West to three games.
Blake Treinen (2-5) walked Posey and Mike Yastrzemski to begin the eighth. Darin Ruf hit a grounder to second baseman Max Muncy, who began to chase Yastrzemski back toward first before throwing Ruf out.
Bellinger then pump-faked toward second before launching a throw well over third baseman Justin Turner’s head and into the protective netting along the third base line. Posey, who was on his way to third, scored easily.
Posey had two hits and an RBI. Austin Slater also had two hits for San Francisco.
Bellinger singled and scored for the defending World Series champion Dodgers. Muncy was 1 for 4 in his first game back off the paternity list.
Tyler Rogers (2-1) retired three batters to get the win. Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 21st save.
Astros 8, Mariners 6
SEATTLE — Abraham Toro homered for Seattle against the team that traded him across the diamond during batting practice, but Houston held off a ninth-inning rally to beat the Mariners.
Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer, his 19th, for Houston. He had three hits and scored twice. Jose Altuve had three hits for the Astros and Aledmys Diaz and Martin Maldonado each drove in a run.
Miles Straw added a two-run double in a four-run fourth that featured four consecutive hits against Chris Flexen (9-5), including three doubles.
Lance McCullers (8-2) gave up four runs in six innings, striking out eight.
Padres 7, Athletics 4
SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a monster 440-foot, two-run homer, Manny Machado added a three-run shot and Adam Frazier had two hits and two runs in his debut for San Diego in a win over Oakland.
Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a five-run fifth inning to help Chris Paddack (7-6) win his third straight start.
Paddack allowed three runs and nine hits in six innings, struck out six and walked one. Mark Melancon pitched a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 31st save in 35 chances.
James Kaprielan (5-4) allowed six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, struck out six and walked one.
