Pirates 2, Braves 1
PITTSBRUGH — Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from a Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning and giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night and a three-game winning streak.
Rookie Rodolfo Castro, recalled from Double-A Altoona before the game, worked an eight-pitch walk from Matzek (0-3) leading off the ninth.
Adam Frazier slapped a single though a big hole at shortstop that was vacated because of an infield shift, and Ke’Bryan Hayes on a full count. Reynolds took three fastballs and a slider for the second game-ending RBI of his career.
Matzek threw just eight of 20 pitches for strikes.
Pittsburgh has won three in a row following a six-game losing streak. The Braves had won four of five before losing twice to the Pirates.
Hayes hit a pair of doubles for the Pirates. Frazier and Wilmer Difo also had two hits each.
Orlando Arcia had two of the Braves’ five hits, including a home run.
Richard Rodríguez (4-1) pitched a perfect ninth for the Pirates.
Chad Kuhl allowed one run and four hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Since the start of last year’s pandemic-shortened season, Kuhl has a 2.53 ERA at home in 11 games, including 10 starts. His road ERA is 6.90 during that span.
Braves starter Ian Anderson gave up one run, five hits and three walks in five innings. The rookie had only one 1-2-3 inning and the Pirates put multiple runners on base in each of the other four innings.
Anderson remained at 5-4 and has one in his last nine starts.
Reynolds’ third-inning sacrifice fly followed Hayes’ first double and Arcia homered into the left-field bleachers in the fifth. The former Milwaukee shortstop is 4 for 11 in three games since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.
Minter escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth by getting Jared Oliva to hit a tapper in front of home plate.
Orioles 7, Blue Jays 5
BALTIMORE — Pedro Severino and Cedric Mullins homered off Steven Matz, Anthony Santander also went deep and the Baltimore Orioles powered past the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 Tuesday night.
Toronto hit three home runs, too, including No. 28 by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but all those long balls came after Baltimore had taken a 7-1 lead.
After Severino put Baltimore in front with a two-run drive in the fourth inning, Mullins’ team-high 16th homer with a man on launched a five-run fifth and chased Matz (7-4).
Santander capped the outburst with a two-run blast off Trent Thornton that landed on Eutaw Street, far beyond the right-field wall at Camden Yards.
Making his first major league start and second appearance, Orioles right-hander Spencer Watkins (1-0) allowed one run and three hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out two in becoming the first Baltimore starter to win a game since June 8.
The night did not start well for Watkins, who walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien and yielded a single to Bo Bichette before Guerrero lined a run-scoring fly to left.
Matz was in control until Severino connected in the fourth, and Mullins — Baltimore’s lone All-Star representative — made it 4-1 with a drive to center that ended Matz’s second start since returning from a trip to the injured list with COVID-19.
Guerrero hit solo shot in the eighth after Randal Grichuck went deep in the seventh, and Lourdes Guriel Jr. capped the scoring with a two-run drive in the ninth..
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, postponed, rain
NEW YORK — Mets ace Jacob deGrom likely lost one of his last two starts planned heading into the All-Star break when Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers was rained out.
The game was called after a wait of nearly 2 1/2 hours and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader Wednesday at 2:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. Each game will be scheduled for seven innings under pandemic rules.
Rangers 10, Tigers 5
ARLINGTON, Texas — John Hicks became the first player to homer in his first four games with the Rangers/Washington Senators franchise and added a go-ahead single in the seventh inning to lead Texas over Detroit.
Hicks hit a two-run homer in the fourth that put the Rangers ahead 2-1 in a four-run inning.
Daniel Norris (0-3) allowed two hits and two earned runs in a third of an inning.
John King (7-5) allowed Jake Rogers’ solo homer in the sixth.
White Sox 4, Twins 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Rodón pitched six strong innings and Chicago took advantage of sloppy play to beat Minnesota.
Catcher Zack Collins, making the start after Yasmani Grandal went on the injured list earlier in the day with a torn tendon in his left knee, had a two-run single in the second inning after two walks and two errors by the Twins.
It was the only hit by Chicago in seven innings against Minnesota starter José Berríos (7-3), who struck out 10.
Astros 9, Athletics 6
HOUSTON — Yordan Álvarez hit two homers and drove in five runs, José Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and Houston rallied to beat Oakland for its fifth straight win.
The Astros took the lead with a three-run outburst in the sixth inning. Altuve gave the Astros their first lead with a two-run single, and Yuli Gurriel added an RBI groundout. Myles Straw had an RBI single in the fourth.
Oakland tagged Houston starter Framber Valdez for three runs in the first and second innings.
Bryan Abreu (3-3) threw two scoreless innings for the win. Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his 15th save.
Royals 7, Reds 6
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez’s walk-off single capped Kansas City’s four-run rally in a win over Cincinnati.
The Royals scored six runs off the Reds’ bullpen in the final two innings and Perez got his third game-ending hit this season.
Richard Lovelady (2-0) picked up the win. Heath Hembree (2-4) took the loss.
Phillies 15, Cubs 10
CHICAGO — Bryce Harper homered and tied a career high with five hits, Andrew McCutchen smacked a grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies handed Chicago its 11th straight loss, beating the Cubs 15-10 on Tuesday night.
Rhys Hoskins also went deep. The Phillies jumped on Jake Arrieta (5-9) and finished two shy of a season high with 16 hits.
The Cubs extended their worst skid since they dropped 12 in a row in May 2012.
Harper had a three-run homer and a season-high four RBIs. McCutchen smacked his third career grand slam and second this season. Jean Segura chipped in with four hits and four runs.
Angels 5, Red Sox 3
ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven innings of five-hit ball and hit an early RBI double, leading Los Angeles past Boston.
Ohtani yielded two runs and struck out four, winning his matchup with fellow All-Star Nathan Eovaldi.
Ohtani (4-1) didn’t walk a batter. Although he went 1 for 4 at the plate and failed to homer for the second straight game after hitting 14 in his previous 17 games, Ohtani still cracked a double in the first inning that drove in the Angels’ first run.
Max Stassi hit a two-run homer and doubled and singled for the Angels, while David Fletcher went 4 for 4 in their fifth win in six games.
Raisel Iglesias gave up Hunter Renfroe’s two-strike, two-out homer in the ninth, but finished strong for his 17th save.
J.D. Martinez drove in both of Boston’s runs, but the Red Sox lost for the second time in 12 games. Eovaldi (9-5) yielded nine hits and five runs while pitching into the sixth inning for the Red Sox. He struck out nine.
Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 3
PHOENIX — David Peralta was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the winning run and Arizona beat Colorado.
Stephen Vogt led off the ninth against Colorado reliever Daniel Bard (4-5) with a sharp single up the middle. Stuart Fairchild ran for Vogt. Daulton Varsho walked on a full count and Nick Ahmed lined to center with the runners holding. Josh Rojas walked to load the bases and Peralta took a pitch off the leg to bring in the winning run.
Joakim Soria (1-3) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.
The Diamondbacks won for just the 10th time since April 30. The Rockies fell to 6-32 on the road this season.
Cardinals 6, Giants 5
SAN FRANCISCO — Nolan Arenado and Edmundo Sosa homered to back Adam Wainwright’s fourth straight winning decision, Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead two-run single in the fourth inning, and St. Louis beat San Francisco.
Yadier Molina added a run-scoring single in the seventh before Sosa connected in the eighth. The Giants scored twice in the bottom half, getting Mike Yastrzemski’s RBI single and a double by Wilmer Flores.
Johnny Cueto (6-5) lost back-to-back starts for the second time this season.
N.Y. Yankees 12, Mariners 1
SEATTLE — Giancarlo Stanton clubbed a three-run homer off the railing of the second deck in the first inning, Luke Voit had a career-high five hits and three RBIs, and New York beat Seattle.
DJ LeMahieu singled in each of the first three innings, becoming the first New York player to have three hits in the first three innings since Aaron Judge in April 2018.
The 12 runs and 18 hits were season highs for the Yankees.
Padres 7, Nationals 4
SAN DIEGO — Wil Myers hit a three-run homer and had five RBIs, and Manny Machado celebrated his 29th birthday with three hits and three runs as San Diego beat Washington.
Machado singled in the go-ahead run during the three-run fifth and also had two doubles.
Myers homered off Erick Fedde (4-5) . It was his 10th. Machado was aboard on a leadoff double and Eric Hosmer on a single.
