Mets 5, Braves 4, 1st game
Mets 3, Braves 0, 2nd game
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso had two RBI singles as the Mets pounced early against Charlie Morton, and New York’s bullpen closed out a five-hitter for a win over Atlanta.
Morton (1-3) had 56 pitches through two innings but rebounded to cover 5 2/3 on 99 pitches, allowing five runs — four earned — on six hits. The 38-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA this season to 6.85.
Carlos Carrasco dodged trouble for eight innings, Pete Alonso homered against Kyle Wright on an off night for Atlanta’s breakout right-hander and New York Mets beat the Braves to complete a doubleheader sweep.
Carrasco (2-1) stranded seven runners with some masterful work out of the stretch, keeping Atlanta off the board despite six hits and two walks.
Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 4
MIAMI — Christian Walker had a home run, double and three RBIs, and Arizona held on to beat Miami.
Arizona starter Humberto Castellanos completed his longest outing of the season, pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Castellanos (2-1) allowed four hits and struck out four.
Rangers 6, Phillies 4
PHILADELPHIA — Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim homered and Zach Reks snapped a tie game with a two-RBI double, leading Texas over Philadelphia.
Garver and Heim went deep off Phillies starter Ranger Suarez (2-1) and the game was tied at 3 into the sixth inning. Heim singled and Nathaniel Lowe reached on third basemen Alec Bohm’s error. Reks broke the tie with a pinch-hit, two-RBI double off reliever Seranthony Dominguez, and Marcus Semien’s RBI single made it 6-3.
Twins 7, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning and surging Minnesota defeated Baltimore for its fourth straight victory.
The Twins have won 12 of 13 to move six games over .500 (15-9) and into first place in the AL Central, which does not have another team with a winning record.
Yankees 9, Blue Jays 1
TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs, Jameson Taillon allowed one run in six innings, and New York extended their winning streak to 11 games by beating Toronto.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run home run in the ninth, his fifth of the season. New York leads the MLB with 34 home runs this season, including 23 in the past 11 games.
White Sox 3, Cubs 1
CHICAGO — Tim Anderson homered and José Abreu made two nice plays at first base, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs on a rainy, chilly night at Wrigley Field.
Michael Kopech pitched four-plus scoreless innings, and Jake Burger had two hits for Chicago. Anderson is batting .359 (14 for 39) in his last 10 games.
Brewers 6, Reds 3
MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff struck out 12 to tie his career high, Willy Adames hit a three-run homer and Milwaukee Brewers beat Cincinnati.
The NL Central-leading Brewers have won six of their last seven games. The 12 Ks from Woodruff (3-1) came over 5 2/3 innings, in which he gave up all three runs and no walks.
Royals 7, Cardinals 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Witt Jr. hit his first major league home run, Brad Keller pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning and Kansas City Royals beat St. Louis to end a four-game losing streak.
Witt had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice. MJ Melendez got a hit in his big league debut and Edward Olivares had a career-high four of the Royals’ 15 hits.
Astros 4, Mariners 0
HOUSTON — Dusty Baker became the 12th manager in major league history and the first Black man to reach 2,000 wins with the Houston Astros’ 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.
Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve each hit a solo homer and rookie Jeremy Peña had two RBIs to help the Astros to their second consecutive victory.
Ten of the 11 other managers who have accumulated at least 2,000 wins are in the Hall of Fame. Bruce Bochy (2,003), who isn’t yet eligible, is the only exception.
The 72-year-old Baker’s career record is 2,000-1,745 and he’s the only manager in major league history to take five different teams to the postseason.
Nationals 10, Rockies 2
DENVER — Erick Fedde pitched seven sharp innings, Josh Bell and Juan Soto homered, and Washington continued its high-scoring ways on the road by beating Colorado.
Keibert Ruiz had three hits and three RBIs and Yadiel Hernández added three hits and two RBIs for the Nationals, who entered the game averaging a major-league high 6.4 runs on the road.
Rays 10, Athletics 7 (10 innings)
OAKLAND — Pinch-hitter Mike Zunino tied the game with a two-run homer in the ninth inning and Yandy Diaz hit a go-ahead double in Tampa Bay’s five-run 10th to lead the Rays to a 10-7 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.
Kevin Smith hit a grand slam in the first inning to stake the A’s to a 5-1 lead but Oakland didn’t score again until two runs in the 10th and lost its fifth straight game.
Padres at Guardians, ppd. (rain)
CLEVELAND — Tuesday night’s scheduled game between the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed by rain and a soggy forecast.The rainout will be made up today as part of a traditional doubleheader starting at 10:10 a.m.
Pirates at Tigers, ppd. (rain)
DETROIT — The game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers scheduled for Tuesday night was rained out, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.