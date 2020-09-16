San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
SEATTLE — The two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday night was postponed because of poor air quality caused by the West Coast wildfires.
While the air quality seemed to be improving somewhat Tuesday afternoon, Giants manager Gabe Kapler said both teams, Major League Baseball and the players’ union were all in agreement about the decision.
He said players had some reservations about plans to play.
“I think there was some concern, yeah, for sure,” Kapler said. “Everybody was reading the reports on the air quality and we all wanted to be safe.”
The teams will now play at 9:40 p.m. ET Wednesday and 4:10 p.m. ET Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
The announcement came as forecasters called for smoke to reach very unhealthy levels in Western Washington through at least Thursday.
Both teams had a scheduled day off Thursday that allowed them to avoid playing a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Some players complained about smoky conditions Monday night after the Mariners split a doubleheader with the Oakland Athletics. The smoke level during the games reached a level of very unhealthy on the air quality index, even with the roof closed at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle manager Scott Servais said he thought “visibility and playability” were fine Monday night after the games and that Major League Baseball officials were comfortable with allowing the makeup doubleheader to proceed. But the smoke got worse throughout the evening, seeming to increase when rain moved into the area.
A’s manager Bob Melvin said several players began to complain as the night wore on.
“I’m a healthy 22-year-old. I shouldn’t be gasping for air or missing oxygen. I’ll leave it at that,” said Jesús Luzardo, who started the opener for Oakland.
The area has had unhealthy air quality for about a week after weather patterns have brought smoke from wildfires east of Seattle in Washington, Oregon and California. There also are fires burning near San Francisco - the air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels there Wednesday as well - but the air quality is better overall.
A Mariners official said smoke is expected to start clearing late Thursday or Friday when they return home for a three-game series with the San Diego Padres, followed by their final three home games with the Houston Astros next Monday through Wednesday.
Red Sox 2, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Tanner Houck gave up just two singles over five innings to win his major league debut, pitching the Boston Red Sox past the Miami Marlins 2-0.
Houck, the first-round draft pick of the Red Sox in 2017, struck out seven and walked three on 86 pitches. The 24-year-old righty became Boston’s 15th starting pitcher this season.
Jackie Bradley Jr. broke up a scoreless game with an opposite-field double off Miami starter Sandy Alcantara in the sixth. Alcantara (2-2) allowed a leadoff single to Xander Bogaerts and walked Christian Vazquez before Bradley delivered against the playoff-contending Marlins.
Reds 4, Pirates 1
CINCINNATI — Tucker Barnhart hit a home run and Brian Goodwin prevented one with a leaping catch as the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 4-1 victory Tuesday night over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Michael Lorenzen (2-1) looked sharp in a spot start, helping Cincinnati inch closer to a playoff spot. The third-place Reds went into the game higher than fourth in the NL Central for the first time since they were tied with Milwaukee for third on Aug. 23. They were 1 1/2 games behind second-place St. Louis and ninth in the overall National League standings, one game behind the Giants for the final postseason berth.
Rays 6, Nationals 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ryan Yarbrough stopped a personal 16-game winless streak, Nate Lowe homered and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 .
Yarbrough (1-3) followed opener John Curtiss in the second inning and gave up one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings for his first win since Aug 11, 2019 at Seattle.
Nick Anderson replaced Ryan Sherriff with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth and struck out Luis García and pinch-hitter Yadiel Hernandez to get this fifth save.
Phillies 4, Mets 1
PHILADELPHIA — Jake Arrieta pitched effectively into the sixth inning before leaving with an injury, Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Mets 4-1.
Yankees 20, Blue Jays 6
Tigers 6, Royals 0
Braves 5, Orioles 1
St. Louis at Milwaukee, late
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, late
Texas at Houston, late
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, late
Oakland at Colorado, late
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late
Arizona at L.A. Angels,late
