Yankees 5, Red Sox 3, 1st game
Yankees 2, Red Sox 0, 2nd game
NEW YORK — Luis Gil posted his third straight scoreless start to begin his career, Luke Voit and Giancarlo Stanton homered, and the New York Yankees beat Boston 2-0 to sweep a doubleheader and move percentage points ahead of the Red Sox for an AL wild-card spot.
In the opener, Jonathan Loaisiga stranded the bases loaded in Boston’s final at-bat for a gutsy two-inning save after New York capitalized on a wild outing by Red Sox relievers for a 5-3 victory.
The Yankees have won five straight and 12 of 15 to narrowly overtake Boston for second in the AL East — New York is 68-52 and the Red Sox 69-53, a difference of .001 percentage points. The Yankees were 10 1/2 games behind first-place Boston on July 5 but have gone 26-11 since.
Braves 2, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Jorge Soler snapped a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 2-0.
Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte drew a one-out walk against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Soler hit an opposite-field line drive to right that scored Almonte.
Austin Riley hit his 26th homer, a solo blast off Marlins reliever Anthony Bender in the ninth. Freddie Freeman had two hits for the NL East-leading Braves, who won their fifth straight and 12th in 14 games. Atlanta also has won nine straight road games
Chris Martin (2-3) got the win by pitching a scoreless seventh.
Cubs 2, Reds 1
CINCINNATI — Kyle Hendricks became the first 14-game winner in the majors, Ian Happ homered and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Hendricks (14-5) gave up three hits in six innings — the only big one a two-out homer by Nick Castellanos in the sixth — as Chicago won for the first time since Aug. 4 in Colorado. The Cubs are 3-15 since selling off their biggest stars at the trade deadline last month.
Rays 10, Orioles 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nelson Cruz homered twice, three pitchers combined on a four-hitter, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays extended the Baltimore Orioles’ losing streak to 13 games with an 10-0 victory.
Cruz moved past Dave Kingman into 42nd place on the all-time home runs list with 443. His three-run shot off John Means (5-5) during a five-run fifth inning made it 8-0, and he hit a two-run shot in the sixth against Tanner Scott.
Nationals 12, Blue Jays 6
WASHINGTON — Riley Adams homered and drove in three in his first game against his former team, Erick Fedde won for the first time in more than two months and Washington snapped a season-high, seven-game losing streak.
Adams had three hits. Yadiel Hernandez went deep and drove in three for the Nationals, who had dropped 12 of their last 13.
Teoscar Hernández homered for the third consecutive game for Toronto, which has lost four of five since reaching a season-high 11 games over .500 on Wednesday.
Fedde (5-8) allowed three runs on five hits, while striking out four.
Toronto starter Alek Manoah (5-2) took the loss. He allowed seven runs in three innings.
Brewers 2, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Kolten Wong had three hits and was hit by a pitch against his former team as Milwaukee beat St. Louis.
Burnes (8-4) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three in six innings. He is 6-0 in his last 13 starts and has not lost since May 25, against San Diego. Josh Hader earned his 24th save in 25 chances.
Adam Wainwright (11-7) allowed just two runs in six innings despite surrendering nine hits and two walks.
Mariners 3, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Tyler Anderson allowed one run on three hits in six innings for his first win with Seattle in a win over Texas.
Anderson (6-8) struck out four, walked none and retired his final 12 batters after giving up a third-inning home run to No. 9 batter Andy Ibanez.
Luis Torrens homered for an insurance run with two outs in the ninth.
Rookie Cal Raleigh scored Seattle’s first two runs, on sacrifice flies by Ty France in the third inning and Mitch Haniger in the fifth.
Royals 3, Astros 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Daniel Lynch allowed one run over seven innings, Hanser Alberto hit a two-run double in the sixth, and Kansas City beat Houston.
Jake Brentz earned his second career save.
Michael Taylor also drove in a run for the Royals, who topped the AL West leaders in two straight games.
Lynch (3-3) gave up a two-out RBI single to Carlos Correa in the third inning. He allowed four hits and three walks, while striking out five.
White Sox 9, Athletics 0
CHICAGO — Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt was carted off the field after he was struck on the side of his head by a line drive, casting a shadow over the Athletics’ loss to José Abreu and Chicago.
With two on and no outs in the second inning, Brian Goodwin drove a ball up the middle. Bassitt (12-4) went down on the mound after he was hit, holding his head. He was attended to on the field before being helped into a cart while holding a towel to his face.
The team said the 32-year-old Bassitt was “conscious and aware,” and was taken to a hospital.
Indians 3, Twins 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Eli Morgan threw six scoreless innings, Daniel Johnson hit a two-run homer and Cleveland held on to beat Minnesota.
Morgan (2-5) allowed just three hits and struck out eight to win for the first time since June 28. Emmanuel Clase earned his 17th save in 21 chances.
Bailey Ober (1-2) cruised through four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. Ober gave up three runs — two earned — and five hits in six innings.
Rockies 7, Padres 3
DENVER — Germán Márquez pitched into the seventh inning and helped himself with two hits and two RBIs as the Colorado Rockies overcame three home runs by San Diego and beat the Padres 7-3 on Tuesday night.
C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies.
The Padres got solo homers in the seventh inning from Fernando Tatis Jr., Tommy Pham and Jake Croneworth, who had an inside-the-park home run.
Leading 4-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Rockies' Trevor Story drew a leadoff walk from Miguel Diaz. Tim Hill relieved and Blackmon connected for his ninth homer. Cron, who hit the game-winning homer in the ninth against San Diego on Monday, followed with another homer to extend Colorado’s advantage to four runs.
It was San Diego’s sixth loss in a row at Coors Field, and marked the second consecutive series loss to the Rockies. The Padres have not won at Coors Field since May 12, and they have lost six of their last seven on the road overall dating to Aug. 4.
Diamondbacks 3, Phillies 2
PHOENIX — Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer, Taylor Widener pitched five quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Tuesday night.
The Phillies lost for the fifth time in seven games as they try to keep pace in the National League playoff race. Bryce Harper homered in the third to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead but his team couldn't generate much offense the rest of the way.
It was Harper’s 22nd homer of the season. The All-Star walked in the first inning to stretch his on-base streak to 24 games.
The Phillies — trailing 3-1 — threatened in the ninth when Brad Miller hit a double off Tyler Clippard with one out. Miller moved to third on a flyout before Travis Jankowski walked. Miller scored on a wild pitch and Jankowski moved to second, but Alec Bohm popped up to shallow left for the final out.
Clippard earned his third save. Miguel Aguilar (1-1) got the win after throwing 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Giants 3, Mets 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Tommy La Stella hit a two-run homer in the first inning to back Logan Webb’s sixth straight win, and San Francisco dealt fading New York its fifth straight loss.
Evan Longoria connected leading off the seventh against Marcus Stroman (8-11) as the major league-best Giants (78-42) improved to 7-1 on a homestand that precedes the Bay Bridge Series at Oakland this weekend.
Webb (7-3) has been masterful during this winning streak, striking out 65 batters, with eight more against the Mets over a career-high 7 1/3 innings. He exited after Pete Alonso’s two-run homer in the eighth.
