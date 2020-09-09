Twins 7, Cardinals 3, 1st game
Cardinals 6, Twins 4, 2nd game
ST. LOUIS — Matt Wieters hit 14 foul balls during a 19-pitch at-bat that finished with a flyout during a wild rally that sent St. Louis over Minnesota for a doubleheader split.
Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sanó all homered, leading the Twins to a victory over the Cardinals in the first game. Cruz also homered in the second game to tie him for the MLB lead with 15.
Phillies 6, Red Sox 5, 1st game
Red Sox 5, Phillies 2, 2nd game
PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm hit a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning to rally Philadelphia over Boston in the first game of a doubleheader.
Bohm drove in four runs with three hits, including his winner off Matt Barnes (1-3) as the Phillies compete for their first playoff berth since 2011.
Nationals 5, Rays 3
WASHINGTON — Juan Soto drove in a run in his return to the lineup and Washington used strong relief pitching to beat Tampa Bay and sweep the two-game series.
Royals 8, Indians 6
CLEVELAND — Maikel Franco drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and had an RBI single in the ninth as Kansas City beat Cleveland to snap a seven-game losing streak.
Athletics 4, Astros 2, 1st game
Houston at Oakland, 2nd game, late
OAKLAND — Khris Davis homered and hit an RBI double against previously unbeaten Zack Greinke, and the Oakland Athletics sent the Houston Astros to their sixth straight loss, 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Ash from nearby wildfires fell inside the Coliseum as the A’s stretched their AL West lead over second-place Houston to 5 1/2 games.
Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gary Sánchez and the slumping New York Yankees lost their fifth in a row and fell for the 15th time in 20 games, again failing to get clutch hits in a loss to Toronto.
Pirates 5, White Sox 4
PITTSBURGH — Pinch-runner Jason Martin scored the winning run on catcher Yasmani Grandal’s error in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
Orioles 11, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Rookie Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run homer, Rio Ruiz added a three-run shot as the Baltimore Orioles hit four homers and cruised to an 11-2 victory over the New York Mets.
Marlins 8, Braves 0
ATLANTA — Sixto Sánchez combined with four relievers on a four-hitter, Jorge Alfaro hit one of three homers for Miami and the Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 8-0 on Tuesday night.
Tigers 8, Brewers 3
DETROIT — Spencer Turnbull allowed three hits in six scoreless innings, and the Detroit Tigers broke the game open with five runs in the fifth on their way to an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.
