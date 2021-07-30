Braves 6, Mets 3
NEW YORK — Austin Riley concluded his big week at Citi Field by hitting a two-run homer, and Atlanta inched closer to NL East-leading New York.
The Braves won three games in the unusual four-day, five game series to move within four games of the Mets.
Riley made it 2-0 in the fourth when he took Taijuan Walker (7-5) deep to left-center. He added an RBI single in the fifth.
Nationals 3, Phillies 1, 1st game
Phillies 11, Nationals 8
(8 innings), 2nd game
PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer delivered a signature performance in what might be his last start for Washington, allowing three hits in six innings in the opener of a doubleheader split with Philadelphia.
Yan Gomes hit a two-run, seventh-inning homer off Philadelphia ace Zack Wheeler (8-6) to give Scherzer (8-4) his 92nd — and likely final — win as a National in seven seasons. Kyle Finnegan struck out two in the seventh for his first career save.
Wheeler went the distance in the seven-inning game, allowing seven hits, walking two and striking out five on 100 pitches.
In the second game, Brad Miller hit a grand slam in the eighth inning off Sam Clay (0-4) to give Philadelphia the win. The Nationals jumped ahead 7-0 before the Phillies rallied.
Rays 14, Yankees 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Luis Patiño outpitched Gerrit Cole, Brett Phillips hit a grand slam during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by routing the New York Yankees 14-0 on Thursday.
Patiño (2-2) allowed three hits in six innings. The 21-year-old right-hander, acquired in the trade that sent Blake Snell to San Diego last December, struck out eight and walked two.
Cole (10-6) gave up a season-high eight runs — seven earned — on six hits over 5 1/3 innings and saw his ERA jump from 2.74 to 3.11. He had 10 strikeouts and two walks.
Austin Meadows homered twice and drove in five runs for the Rays. Louis Head and Ryan Sherriff completed a four-hitter.
Royals 5, White Sox 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carlos Hernandez pitched six scoreless innings, Salvador Perez homered and Kansas City beat Chicago.
Perez put the Royals ahead with his 25th homer, a two-run shot in the first inning off Carlos Rodon (8-5).
Hernandez (2-1) allowed four hits, with one walk and four strikeouts. Rodon gave up four runs on eight hits over four taxing innings.
Reds 7, Cubs 4
CHICAGO — Joey Votto set a Reds franchise record by homering in his sixth consecutive game as Cincinnati beat the Chicago Cubs 7-4 on Thursday.
The 37-year-old Votto homered six times in the four-game series at Wrigley Field, and the big first baseman has eight home runs in the six-game streak for a record that dated back to 1900.
Tigers 6, Orioles 2
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera hit two solo home runs, Casey Mize pitched seven solid innings and the Detroit Tigers topped the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 on Thursday night.
It was career homers Nos. 496 and 497 for Cabrera.
Mize (6-5) held the Orioles scoreless until they pushed across an unearned run, the only run he allowed, in the seventh. The rookie right-hander, the No. 1 overall draft pick three years ago, gave up four hits and struck out two in his first victory since June 26, though the Tigers had been limiting his innings since then.
Brewers 11, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Manny Piña hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0.
Piña hit his sixth home run of the season off reliever Chris Stratton to cap a five-run sixth inning for the Brewers. He added a two-run homer in the eighth.
The Brewers outscored Pittsburgh 28-3 while sweeping the series. Milwaukee has won five of its last six and increased its lead over second-place Cincinnati to seven games in the NL Central.
Blue Jays 13, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer all the way out of Fenway Park, Hyun Jin Ryu held Boston to two hits over six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Red Sox 13-1 on Thursday night.
Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run double for the Blue Jays, who tagged the Red Sox for 16 hits and scored in six of the first seven innings while building a 12-0 lead. Every Toronto starter had at least one hit and drove in at least one run as the Blue Jays went 9 for 20 with runners in scoring position. Cavan Biggio was the only Toronto starter who didn't score a run.
Ryu (10-5) held the Red Sox to just two hits in six innings, struck out five and didn't walk a batter.
Bobby Dalbec hit an RBI double in the seventh for Boston. The Red Sox finished with just six hits.
The Blue Jays led 6-0 in the fifth with two runners on for Guerrero, who crushed his 33rd homer of the season when reliever Phillips Valdez started him with a change-up. The ball cleared the Green Monster as well as a billboard above it by several yards on its way to Lansdowne Street.
Athletics 4, L.A. Angels 0
ANAHEIM — Frankie Montas struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings and Oakland took advantage of some early Los Angeles miscues to win in Starling Marte’s debut.
Marte, who was acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins this week in exchange for left-hander Jesus Luzardo, went 1 for 4 with a walk and scored in the first inning. The A’s scored three times in the opening inning with just one hit.
Angels right-hander Dylan Bundy (1-8) gave up three runs on just two hits, but walked four and hit a batter in 4 1/3 innings.
Montas (9-8) gave up three hits with three walks and had 10 strikeouts for the third time in his last four starts. The A’s won their second consecutive game and earned their sixth straight victory over the Angels.
Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who hit his MLB-leading 37th home run Wednesday and had gone deep in three of his previous four games, walked three times and struck out in four at-bats.
Padres 3, Rockies 0
SAN DIEGO — Joe Musgrove struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings, leading San Diego over Colorado.
Musgrove (7-7) gave up an infield single in the first inning to Brendan Rodgers and a single in the first and a double in the fourth to Charlie Blackmon, and that was the extent of the Rockies offense against him.
Padres closer Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth for his major league-leading 32nd save.
Against losing Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (1-6), the Padres seized a 1-0 lead in the first after Tommy Pham (2 for 3, walk, 2 runs) hit a leadoff ground-rule double to left-field, followed by a sharp line drive double to left-field by Fernando Tatis Jr. that scored Pham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.