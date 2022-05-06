Brewers 10, Reds 5
MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames hit two of Milwaukee’s six homers in another win over Cincinnati.
The major league-worst Reds have dropped to 20 of 21 overall. Cincinnati was unable to overcome another shaky performance by hard-throwing rookie Hunter Greene (1-4). The 22-year-old was tagged for eight runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings in his fourth consecutive loss. He struck out seven and walked one.
Rockies 9, Nationals 7
DENVER — Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers each hit their first home runs of the season — both three-run shots — for Colorado in a win over Washington.
Randal Grichuk also homered for the Rockies, who took two of three in the series. Daniel Bard got three outs for his eighth save in nine chances. He has had six consecutive scoreless outings.
Washington outhit the Rockies 15-10, and Juan Soto and Keibert Ruiz had solo home runs. Maikel Franko added three hits, including an RBI double.
Guardians 6, Blue Jays 5
CLEVELAND — Steven Kwan hit the first homer of his breakout rookie season and Franmil Reyes had three hits and an RBI in Cleveland’s win over Toronto.
Kwan’s two-run shot off José Berríos tied it at 2 in the third, beginning a string of six straight runs by Cleveland. Reyes scored the go-ahead run on Amed Rosario’s grounder in the fourth.
Guardians right-hander Aaron Civale (1-2) struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits. Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save in six chances.
Mets 8, Phillies 7
PHILADELPHIA — The New York Mets erased a six-run deficit with seven runs in the ninth inning, capping the rally with Starling Marte’s tiebreaking double to beat the flabbergasted Philadelphia Phillies 8-7.
With the Mets trailing 7-1, Marte led off the inning with an infield single against James Norwood and scored on Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer. Mark Canha added an RBI infield single that clanked off pitcher Corey Knebel (0-2), and J.D. Davis had a pinch-hit RBI double to rally the NL East-leading Mets.
Brandon Nimmo then lined a tying, two-run single to center off Knebel. He came around to score when Marte ripped a double off the wall in center field.
It’s the first time New York trailed by at least six runs in the ninth and won since Sept. 13, 1997, when Carl Everett hit a tying grand slam with two outs in the ninth and the Mets went on to beat the Montreal Expos in extra innings.
Orioles 5, Twins 3
BALTIMORE — Ryan Mountcastle homered twice, Austin Hays hit a home run and saved a run with his arm to help Baltimore over Minnesota.
Hays hit a tiebreaking homer with one out in the eighth off Jhoan Duran (0-1), and Mountcastle followed with a solo shot of his own. Mountcastle had homered in the second, and Cedric Mullins and Jorge Mateo went deep as well for Baltimore.
Astros 3, Tigers 2
HOUSTON — Kyle Tucker delivered a game-ending single in the ninth inning, Jose Altuve and rookie Jeremy Peña hit solo homers, and Houston beat Detroit.
Yordan Alvarez singled off Gregory Soto (1-2) with no outs in the ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Chas McCormick. Yuli Gurriel walked before Tucker singled on a groundball to center field to score McCormick and give Houston its fourth straight victory.
Tucker’s hit helped the Astros bounce back after closer Ryan Pressly blew the save in the top of the inning in his return from the injured list.
Padres 2, Marlins 1
SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado, one of the hottest hitters in the majors, had two impressive home runs and Nick Martinez (2-2) threw seven strong innings to lead San Diego over Miami.
Machado took over the team lead with seven homers. It was his first multi-homer game of the season and 31st of his career.
San Diego’s Bob Melvin was at the ballpark but did not manage due to a non-COVID illness. He was replaced by bench coach Ryan Christenson.
Jesus Luzardo (2-2) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked three.
Rays 4, Mariners 3
SEATTLE — Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer against his former team, Shane McClanahan held Seattle hitless into the fifth inning and Tampa Bay won its fourth straight.
McClanahan (2-2) has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all six of his starts. He struck out five and walked two.
Isaac Paredes saved a run in the third inning with a diving stop to rob France of a hit. Taylor Walls made a spinning stop on Eugenio Suarez an inning later to rob a hit.
Robbie Ray (2-3) threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out five but suffered his second straight loss. Seattle has lost eight of nine overall and has scored more than three runs only twice during that stretch.
Cardinals 7, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Yadier Molina homered leading off the third inning for his first RBI of the season, Tommy Edman hit a two-run single and another RBI single, and St. Louis beat stumbling San Francisco.
Edman singled in the fifth to back right-hander Miles Mikolas (2-1) and again in the Cardinals’ four-run seventh. Tyler O’Neill added a two-run single that inning, and Juan Yepez also singled home a run.
Mikolas allowed one run on seven hits, struck out three and walked three over 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander received run support for the first time in four starts.
Zack Littell (0-1) relieved opener Mauricio Llovera and surrendered Molina’s first home run of the year. The reigning NL West champion Giants lost their fourth straight and sixth of seven while opening a seven-game homestand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.