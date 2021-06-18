Indians 10, Orioles 3
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez and Bobby Bradley homered during a three-run first inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Orioles 10-3 on Thursday, extending Baltimore’s road losing streak to 19 games.
The Orioles are approaching the major league record of 22 consecutive road losses. Arizona, which tied the mark Wednesday, was slated to play at San Francisco later Thursday. The 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets also lost 22 straight road games.
The win gave Cleveland a four-game sweep and sent Baltimore to its eighth straight loss overall.
Yu Chang had four RBIs with a two-run single in the sixth and a two-run homer in the eighth. Trevor Stephan (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his first major league win.
Austin Hays and Maikel Franco homered for the Orioles, who return to Camden Yards to open a series with Toronto on Friday night.
Giants 10, Diamondbacks 3
SAN FRANCISCO — The Arizona Diamondbacks set a major league record with their 23rd straight road loss, making dubious history in getting trounced by the San Francisco Giants 10-3 Thursday.
The dejected D-backs trudged off the field and quietly made their way back to Oracle Park’s visiting clubhouse following the final out of their latest loss, breaking a tie with the 1963 Mets and ’43 Philadelphia Athletics for road futility.
The MLB mark felt almost inevitable after Tuesday’s collapse, which saw Arizona blow a 7-0 lead in an anguishing 9-8 loss to the Giants. Diamondbacks players periodically glanced at the center-field scoreboard throughout this blowout, helpless to stop the runaway train of despair.
Cubs 2, Mets 0
NEW YORK — Kyle Hendricks flummoxed the Mets for six innings to win his career-best seventh straight start, Javier Báez hit a two-run homer in the first off Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs beat New York 2-0 Thursday night to avoid a four-game series sweep.
Hendricks (9-4) struck out seven and walked two, retiring his last eight batters after consecutive walks in the fourth.
He improved to 4-0 against the Mets, who had trouble adjusting to his relatively soft arsenal. The fastest of his 92 pitches was 89.3 mph; his 87.1 mph fastball average entering the game was 186th among 188 qualified pitchers, ahead of only Adam Cimber of Miami (86.9) and submarining Tyler Rogers of San Francisco (82.3), according to MLB Statcast.
N.Y. Yankees 8, Blue Jays 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead homer in a four-run seventh inning and the New York Yankees pulled off a wacky triple play Thursday night in an 8-4 win over the reeling Toronto Blue Jays.
Stanton broke a 3-all tie with his 13th homer, an opposite-field, two-run shot off Anthony Castro (1-2). The triple play in the first inning marked the first time the storied Yankees franchise turned two in one year.
Chris Gittens drove in three runs, and Gio Urshela had three hits and scored three runs for New York, which swept the three-game series and finished 5-3 on its road trip. Chad Green (1-4) was the winning pitcher.
Reese McGuire had three hits and Santiago Espinal scored twice for Toronto, which has lost four straight and six of eight. Randal Grichuk gave the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead in the sixth with an RBI single, bringing them back from a 3-0 deficit.
Later in the sixth, Aaron Judge robbed Cavan Biggio of a home run, reaching over the right-field wall to record a 358-foot out.
It wasn't the Yankees' only significant defensive play, as New York turned its triple play mere weeks after pulling one off May 21 against the Chicago White Sox.
Braves 4, Cardinals 0
ATLANTA — Charlie Morton didn't allow a hit until the seventh inning and took a shutout into the eighth, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday night.
Morton gave up his first hit when Paul Goldschmidt lined a single to left-center with one out, but the right-hander followed by getting Nolan Arenado to pop up and struck out Tyler O’Neill. He allowed singles to Matt Carpenter and pinch-hitter José Rondón in the eighth and was pulled with two outs.
Atlanta led 1-0 in the fifth on Guillermo Heredia’s third homer. Ozzie Albies had an RBI triple in the sixth, and Abraham Almonte followed with an RBI double to make it 3-0.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s sacrifice fly in the seventh pushed it to 4-0.
Luke Jackson struck out Tommy Edman to strand the runners after replacing Morton (6-3), who allowed three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.
Morton and Cardinals starter John Gant didn’t allow a hit early on, but they weren’t perfect. Gant gave up a walk to Almonte to begin the second. Morton allowed two baserunners when he hit Matt Carpenter with a pitch in the third and did the same to Dylan Carlson in the fourth.
Astros 10, White Sox 2
HOUSTON — Jose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games, Michael Brantley and Abraham Toro also connected, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2 on Thursday night.
Jose Urquidy (5-3) pitched seven strong innings to stifle Chicago's powerful lineup, backing a three-run shot by Brantley and a career-best four RBIs by Toro. Houston won its fourth straight.
There were two on in the first when Brantley knocked his homer off Dylan Cease (5-3) into the seats in right field.
Toro, who entered the game without an RBI in six games this season, drove in two runs with a single during Houston’s four-run fourth and hit a two-run shot that pushed the lead to 10-2 in the seventh.
Rockies 7, Brewers 3
DENVER — Germán Márquez allowed one hit over six scoreless innings, C.J. Cron ignited a five-run first with a grand slam and Colorado beat Milwaukee for its fourth consecutive victory.
Garrett Hampson followed Cron’s slam with a homer, and Raimel Tapia extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games with an RBI single in the sixth.
Milwaukee committed four errors and lost its fourth in a row.
Christian Yelich beat out an infield single leading off the fourth for the lone hit against Márquez (5-6). Luis Urias had a three-run double in the seventh.
Padres 6, Reds 4
SAN DIEGO — Victor Caratini hit a two-run, game-ending homer two batters after Eric Hosmer hit a tying, two-run homer for San Diego in a win over Cincinnati before the first sellout crowd at Petco Park since 2019.
Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado also homered on what was billed as “San Diego’s Opening Day” to celebrate the ballpark returning to full capacity. The Padres won for the second time in nine games.
The Padres had to work for this one after the Reds rallied for four runs in the ninth against closer Mark Melancon, including a go-ahead, two-run homer by rookie Jonathan India.
Amir Garrett (0-2) took the loss and the Reds saw their six-game winning streak snapped.
Angels 7, Tigers 5
ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani yielded five hits and a run over six strong innings, and Taylor Ward hit his first career grand slam as Los Angeles beat Detroit.
Ohtani (3-1) also drew two walks at the plate in another two-way performance for the Angels, who celebrated the Big A’s return to full capacity with 30,709 fans watching their 15th win in 23 games.
Luis Rengifo and David Fletcher drove in early runs for Los Angeles. Raisel Iglesias picked up his 12th save.
Matt Manning (0-1) allowed four hits and two runs over five innings in his major league debut.
Jonathan Schoop homered off Ohtani in the sixth for the Tigers, whose three-game winning streak ended.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.