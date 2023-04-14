Red Sox Rays Baseball

Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Braden Bristo (center left) and catcher Franciso Mejia (center right) celebrate after a win over the Boston Red Sox for the team’s 13th consecutive victory to start the season, Thursday, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

 Steve Nesius

Rays 9, Red Sox 3

The Tampa Bay Rays tied Major League Baseball’s post-1900 record for 13 consecutive wins at a season’s start, rallying to beat the Boston Red Sox behind a seven-run fifth inning that Harold Ramirez began and capped with doubles.

