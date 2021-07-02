Angels at Yankees, ppd., rain.
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees postponed Thursday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels because of a forecast of rain. The game was rescheduled for Aug. 16, a Monday when the Yankees were scheduled to be off following a trip that ends in Chicago and before a homestand against Boston and Minnesota.
Mariners 7, Blue Jays 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Fraley and Shed Long Jr. homered off Hyun Jin Ryu and Seattle beat Toronto.
Kikuchi (6-3) struck out six and allowed five hits in winning his third straight start.
Royals 15, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Kiké Hernández led off with a homer for the third time in five days, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings and Boston routed Kansas City.
Danny Santana and Rafael Devers each homered and drove in five runs.
White Sox 8, Twins 5
CHICAGO — Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox scored at least seven runs for the fourth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 8-5 on Thursday for a four-game sweep.
Chicago got four runs off Minnesota’s bullpen after the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit. The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight after losing seven of nine. Collins broke a 4-4 tie when he hit a fastball from Jorge Alcala (1-3) into the left-center field bleachers.
Rangers 8, Athletics 3
OAKLAND — Joey Gallo homered in his fifth straight game, Nate Lowe went deep twice and Texas pounded Oakland.
Gallo’s five-game homer streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied for second in Rangers history behind Kevin Mench, who homered in seven straight games in 2006.
Marlins at Phillies, ppd., rain
PHILADELPHIA — Thursday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 16 in Philadelphia.
Astros 7, Indians 2
CLEVELAND — José Altuve hit a grand slam to briefly quiet constant booing by Cleveland fans, Yordan Álvarez and Michael Brantley homered, and the Houston Astros snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the Indians.
Braves 4, Mets 3
ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run with a low line drive that deflected off reliever Seth Lugo in the ninth inning, Atlanta beat New York.
Dominic Smith homered twice for the Mets, including a tying solo shot off closer Will Smith (2-5) in the top of the ninth.
Austin Riley hit a two-run homer as Atlanta scored three times in the first against Mets ace Jacob deGrom — the most runs he's allowed this season. He recovered to throw seven innings and retire his final 18 batters, striking out 14.
Brewers 7, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Corbin Burnes went beyond seven innings for the first time in the majors, helping Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.
The NL Central-leading Brewers have won nine in a row for the first time since April 4-13, 2014, outscoring opponents 66-23 during the streak.
Burnes (4-4) allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts in a career-high 7 1/3 innings.
Reds 5, Padres 4
CINCINNATI — Kyle Farmer hit a tying homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and Tyler Stephenson drove in the winning run with a two-out single to rally the Cincinnati Reds past the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Thursday night.
Farmer smashed a shot to center field with one out against closer Mark Melancon (1-1), who then loaded the bases before Stephenson lined a 1-0 pitch down the right-field line.
Cincinnati salvaged the series finale and finally stopped the Padres, who had beaten the Reds six times in the past two weeks while winning 11 of 12 overall.
Manny Machado gave San Diego a 4-3 lead when he scored from second on a throwing error by rookie third baseman Alejo Lopez in the eighth.
Rockies 5, Cardinals 2
DENVER — Elías Díaz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Colorado Rockies a rain-delayed 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night, spoiling Nolan Arenado’s return to Coors Field.
Arenado went hitless in four at-bats in his first game in Denver since Colorado traded him to St. Louis in the offseason. He popped out to first in his first two trips to the plate and grounded out in his last two.
Díaz turned on an 0-2 slider from reliever Giovanny Gallegos (5-2) to end it.
Brendan Rodgers also homered and Daniel Bard (4-4) got the win in relief for the Rockies, who have won four straight.
Diamondbacks 5, Giants 3
PHOENIX — Merrill Kelly threw seven solid innings, Pavin Smith and Josh Reddick homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Thursday night.
Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak and ended its nine-game skid against the Giants.
Kelly (5-7) allowed three runs and seven hits, struck out seven and did not walk a batter. He has won his last three outings — the only three Diamondbacks wins over their past 27 games.
The right-hander stopped Arizona's 17-game slide with a victory over the Brewers and halted the club’s major league-record 24-game road losing streak with a win against San Diego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.