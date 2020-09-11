Cardinals 12, Tigers 2, 1st game
Tigers 6, Cardinals 3, 2nd game
ST. LOUIS — Jeimer Candelario capped off a two-homer day with a two-run, bases-loaded single in the seventh inning to help the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Thursday for a doubleheader split.
The Cardinals won the opener 12-2 behind a five-homer attack.
In the first game, Yadier Molina, wearing uniform No. 21 in honor of Roberto Clemente, hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning for the Cardinals.
Candelario hit a two-run homer in the first game and added a solo shot in the nightcap.
Jose Cisnero (2-2) picked up the win for the Tigers. Giovanny Gallegos (1-2) took the loss.
Athletics 3, Astros 1
OAKLAND — Sean Manaea carried a perfect game into the sixth inning en route to winning his fourth straight start, Matt Olson hit a two-run homer and the Oakland Athletics beat the stumbling Houston Astros 3-1.
Braves 7, Nationals 6
WASHINGTON — Freddie Freeman homered twice, Dansby Swanson hit a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 7-6.
Royals 11, Indians 1
CLEVELAND — Kansas City rookie Brady Singer allowed just one hit — a two-out single through an infield shift in the eighth inning — and flirted with baseball history while leading the Royals to a 11-1 win over the Cleveland Indians.
Red Sox 4, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rookie Bobby Dalbec homered for his fifth consecutive game, Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs and the AL-worst Boston Red Sox beat the AL-best Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.
Baltimore at Yankees, ppd.
NEW YORK — New York’s homestand opener against Baltimore was postponed because of a forecast for rain and was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Friday starting at 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, late
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, late
San Francisco at San Diego, late
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late
