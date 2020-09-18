Red Sox 5, Marlins 3
MIAMI — Nathan Eovaldi pitched five shutout innings and struck out seven, and the Miami Marlins stumbled in their playoff run with a 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox Thursday.
White Sox 4, Twins 3
CHICAGO — The White Sox clinched their first postseason berth since 2008, rallying to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 Thursday as Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking double that capped a two-run rally in the seventh inning. Chicago (33-17) opened a three-game lead over the second-place Twins (31-21) in the AL Central. The White Sox are assured of no worse than a wild-card berth.
Giants 6, Mariners 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning of the Giants’ 6-4 win Thursday that sent the Mariners their second home defeat played in San Francisco’s ballpark because of dangerous air quality in Seattle.
The series was moved to the Bay Area from Seattle because of smoke from West Coast wildfires. The nomadic Mariners headed to San Diego for three more “home” games at Petco Park. Darin Ruf homered in the second inning to back Giants starter Tyler Anderson, who hurt his own cause when he was ejected in the bottom of the third by plate umpire Edwin Moscoso for emphatically expressing his displeasure with a walk to Kyle Lewis.
Rays 3, Orioles 1, 1st game
Rays 10, Orioles 6, 2nd game
BALTIMORE — The Tampa Bay Rays clinched a return trip to the postseason, using a strong pitching performance to beat Baltimore in the opener of a doubleheader before cranking up the offense in a 10-6 victory that completed the sweep.
In the opener, Blake Snell and Diego Castillo combined on a three-hitter in a 3-1 win.
Needing a sweep to get into the AL playoffs for the second year in a row, the Rays got homers from Willy Adames, Hunter Renfroe and Joey Wendle before using a four-run fifth inning to take a 10-6 lead.
Pirates 5, Cardinals 1
PITTSBURGH — Steven Brault pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, Gregory Polanco hit a three-run homer and Pittsburgh snapped an eight-game skid with a 5-1 victory over St. Louis.
Indians 10, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Jose Ramirez homered twice on his 28th birthday, Shane Bieber took a shutout into the eighth inning and the Cleveland Indians snapped their eight-game losing streak with a 10-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.
Astros 2, Rangers 1
HOUSTON — Framber Valdez tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 solid innings, Kyle Tucker homered and Houston beat Texas 2-1.
Yankees 10, Blue Jays 7
Mets at Philadelphia, late
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.