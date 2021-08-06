Marlins 4, Mets 2
MIAMI — Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-2, taking three of four from the sagging NL East leaders.
New York has lost six of eight overall and is 2-4 since its big trade-deadline acquisition, Javier Báez, made his debut. Báez went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts on Thursday and is hitting .160 (4 for 25) with the Mets.
Miguel Rojas drew a one-out walk against Jeurys Familia (5-2) and advanced to second on Jazz Chisholm’s single. Alfaro’s line drive to right scored Rojas, whose slide eluded catcher James McCann’s tag. Lewis Brinson followed with a two-run double.
Tigers 8, Red Sox 1
DETROIT — Victor Reyes tripled twice and drove in three runs, Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings, and Detroit beat skidding Boston.
Skubal (7-10) allowed five hits and struck out four.
Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. He departed the game prior to the third with a left elbow contusion after getting hit by a pitch.
Rockies 6, Cubs 5
DENVER — Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run drive in the fifth inning, and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5.
Sam Hilliard and Connor Joe also homered and Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two singles for the Rockies, who took two of three from the Cubs.
Willson Contreras hit a two-run double in Chicago’s four-run fifth. The Cubs concluded their six-game trip with a 2-4 mark after a series of trade deadline deals that saw the departure of stalwarts Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez.
Giants 5,
Diamondbacks 4 (10)
PHOENIX — LaMonte Wade Jr. tied it with a two-out single in a four-run ninth inning and Kris Bryant doubled in the winning run in the 10th in a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.
The Giants (69-40) moved four games ahead of the idle Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. They’re 12-2 against Arizona, a major league-worst 34-76.
After managing three hits and no runs against Arizona starter Merrill Kelly over eight innings, the Giants had five hits in the ninth. Wade’s single to right on a full count brought in the final two runs against Tyler Clippard.
Phillies 7, Nationals 6
WASHINGTON — J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals to complete a four-game sweep.
The Phillies have won five straight overall and moved within one-half game of the NL East-leading New York Mets, who travel to Philadelphia for a three-game series beginning Friday. Philadelphia is three games over .500 for the first time since May 14.
Blue Jays 3, Indians 0
TORONTO — Bo Bichette homered and drove in all three runs, Ross Stripling pitched six sharp innings to win his second consecutive start and Toronto blanked Cleveland.
Toronto won for the sixth time in seven games since returning north of the border last week and moved a season-best eight games above .500.
Yankees 5, Mariners 3
NEW YORK — Joey Gallo hit his first homer as a Yankee, a go-ahead, three-run blast in the seventh inning on Thursday night, and New York beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3.
Gallo, who entered 2-for-23 in six games since the Yankees acquired him from the Texas Rangers, lofted a 1-0 slider from Paul Sewald (6-3) just over the short porch in right field. He watched it stay inside the foul pole before completing his trot around the bases.
Gallo, who also doubled twice, waved from the dugout to the adoring crowd, which continued to chant his name as he jogged out to left field for the eighth.
Gallo's 26th homer this season helped the Yankees win for the sixth time in seven games and move a season-high 10 games over .500. Both New York and Seattle are chasing the AL wild-card spots currently held by Boston and Oakland.
Reds 7, Pirates 4
CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suárez and Joey Votto hit three-run homers in Cincinnati’s six-run second inning, powering the Reds to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.
Jonathan India also went deep and pitcher Sonny Gray (4-6) helped himself with two hits as second-place Cincinnati gained a half-game on idle NL Central-leader Milwaukee and a full game on San Diego, which has a three-game lead over the Reds for the second wild-card slot. The Brewers lead Cincinnati by seven games.
The Reds sent 11 batters to the plate against Wil Crowe (3-6) in the second, but only two of their runs were earned after second baseman Wilmer Difo was charged with an error. Suárez, batting .176 going into the game and hitting eighth for the first time since 2019 and eighth since joining the Reds in 2015, followed by going to opposite field with a shot to right field.
Royals 3, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — Daniel Lynch and four relievers held the Chicago White Sox in check, and Emmanuel Rivera’s line drive was misplayed into an early two-run double Thursday night that helped the Kansas City Royals hang on for a 3-2 victory.
Kansas City won its second consecutive game, while the AL Central-leading White Sox lost for the ninth time in their last 14.
Chicago has scored two runs or fewer in three of its past four games.
White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez hit a two-out RBI double that snapped an 0-for-13 slump, but reliever Scott Barlow ranged quickly to his right to field a grounder by Andrew Vaughn for the final out of the eighth.
Jake Brentz worked a hitless ninth for his first major league save.
Twins 5, Astros 3
HOUSTON — The Minnesota Twins got a solid start from rookie Griffin Jax, and Andrelton Simmons drove in two runs as they built a big lead early and held on for a 5-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.
Jax (2-1) allowed three hits and one run in a career-high 5 1/3 innings for his first career victory as a starter. Jax, who has made just eight appearances and four starts in his career, picked up his first major league win June 25 while pitching in relief.
The Twins jumped on Houston starter Framber Valdez (7-3) early to take control before Houston cut the lead late.
Houston trailed by four with one out in the ninth when Michael Brantley legged out a single on a grounder. Yordan Alvarez then belted a home run off Danny Coulombe to the seats in right field to cut it to 5-3.
Braves 8, Cardinals 4
ST. LOUIS — Austin Riley homered and Ehire Adrianza drove in the go-ahead run with the first of four straight bases-loaded walks as the Atlanta Braves scored six times in the eighth inning to complete a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-4 victory Thursday night.
Atlanta's rally came against a Cardinals bullpen that couldn’t hold a lead for the second straight night.
Riley’s two-out, two-run homer off Giovanny Gallegos in the eighth tied the game at 4 and denied Cardinals starter Wade LeBlanc his first win in more than a year. The homer came one night after Gallegos gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning while taking the loss.
Gallegos (5-5) was pulled for Alex Reyes after giving up a double to Dansby Swanson. Reyes hit the first batter he faced with a pitch and then walked four straight, including Adrianza, Stephen Vogt and Ozzie Albies with the bases loaded to stretch the lead. Justin Miller took over, only to walk Jorge Soler to plate another run.
Edgar Santana (1-0) got the win despite allowing an RBI single to Paul Goldschmidt in one inning of relief. Goldschmidt's hit gave the Cardinals a 4-2 lead in the seventh.
